Beyond acting, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suriya, Nani and other South stars who own production houses

8 . Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran founded Prithviraj Productions in 2017 (along with his wife, Supriya Menon). Under this banner, he produced well-known films like Driving Licence (2019) and Jana Gana Mana (2022). While he directed Lucifer, it was produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. He has also expressed interest in expanding into Bollywood investments.