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PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball over, social media reacts

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PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch

PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball over, social media reacts

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball

From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risks, rejecting conventional roles

From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risk

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From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risks, rejecting conventional roles

From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risk

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters spread glamour, revive cricket action, here's all you need to know

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters

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From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risks, rejecting conventional roles

From Shiv Jyoti Rajput to Medha Shankar and other actresses are choosing strong, meaningful roles over conventional parts, redefining success with impactful and layered performances in films and OTT projects.

DNA Web Desk | Mar 31, 2026, 11:07 PM IST

1.Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Shiv Jyoti Rajput
1

Shiv Jyoti Rajput is shaping her career with strong performances right from the start. With Fateh, Special Ops 1.5, and JNU, she is associating herself with narratives that are intense and socially driven. Her focus clearly lies on roles that offer depth and relevance rather than conventional appeal.

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2.Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi
2

Wamiqa Gabbi has stood out with strong projects like Khufiya and Jubilee. Her ability to take on layered characters across formats makes her one of the most versatile performers in the current space.

3.Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra
3

Sanya Malhotra has built her space with content-backed films like Pagglait and Kathal. Known for her understated yet effective performances, she consistently picks roles that are rooted and meaningful.

4.Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar
4

Medha Shankar made a strong impact with 12th Fail, where her emotionally rich performance stood out. She continues to lean towards roles that carry substance and depth.

Also read: Poonam Pandey's viral baby bump photos spark pregnancy rumours, netizens say 'tumhari baat pe bharosa kaise karein'

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5.Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta
5

Pratibha Ranta is gaining attention with her grounded and realistic performances. With projects like Laapataa Ladies, she brings a refreshing honesty to storytelling.

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PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch
PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not
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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball
Who is Shelly Kittleson? US journalist who extensively covered ISIS, kidnapped in Iraq, her abduction video goes viral; One suspect arrested
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