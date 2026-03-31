From Pratibha Patil to Medha Shankar: New-gen of Bollywood actresses taking risks, rejecting conventional roles

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Mar 31, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
1.Shiv Jyoti Rajput
Shiv Jyoti Rajput is shaping her career with strong performances right from the start. With Fateh, Special Ops 1.5, and JNU, she is associating herself with narratives that are intense and socially driven. Her focus clearly lies on roles that offer depth and relevance rather than conventional appeal.
2.Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi has stood out with strong projects like Khufiya and Jubilee. Her ability to take on layered characters across formats makes her one of the most versatile performers in the current space.
3.Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra has built her space with content-backed films like Pagglait and Kathal. Known for her understated yet effective performances, she consistently picks roles that are rooted and meaningful.
4.Medha Shankar
Medha Shankar made a strong impact with 12th Fail, where her emotionally rich performance stood out. She continues to lean towards roles that carry substance and depth.
Also read: Poonam Pandey's viral baby bump photos spark pregnancy rumours, netizens say 'tumhari baat pe bharosa kaise karein'
5.Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta is gaining attention with her grounded and realistic performances. With projects like Laapataa Ladies, she brings a refreshing honesty to storytelling.