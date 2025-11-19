From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Nov 19, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
1.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra named her newborn Neer, which means 'water' in Sanskrit. The name represents life itself, serenity, and purity. It exudes elegance, freshness, and simplicity while expressing tranquillity and individuality. Neer is a short, meaningful name that stands out because it's not widely heard and demonstrates consideration and inventiveness.
2.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh named their child Dua, which means 'prayer' or 'blessing.' The name conveys optimism, thankfulness, and optimism for the future. It sounds gentle, is brief, and is simple to recall. A lovely way for a couple to show their love, spirituality, and the blessings they hope their child will receive is through a dua.
3.Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose the name Raha for their little one. Raha has a serene atmosphere and is contemporary, understated, and elegant. In addition to being globally compatible and simple to pronounce, the name conveys a sense of individuality. It embodies the young couple's newfound approach to parenthood and fits their style flawlessly.
4.Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their sons Taimur and Jehangir, both historic and royal names:Taimur:
Strong, timeless, and distinguished by its regal tone, Taimur was inspired by the ruler of the 14th century. It represents strength and bravery.Jehangir:
'World conqueror', a name with prestige and importance, Jehangir is both royal and historic.
These names are distinctive choices among celebrity baby names because they are striking and memorable, fusing strength, elegance, and history.
5.Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan named their newborn Sipaara, a rare and stylish name. It is distinctive, up-to-date, and memorable due to its melodic quality. For parents seeking a distinctive, elegant, and meaningful name, Sipaara is ideal.
6.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s children have very special names:Vamika:
Goddess Durga is also known as Vamika, which denotes bravery, strength, and protection. It is spiritual and powerful, reflecting divine blessings.Akaay:
A contemporary, distinctive name with a chic, international appeal. It's brief and memorable, making it ideal for parents who like modern yet significant names.
The love, spirituality, and future goals of the parents are reflected in these names.