From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

4 . Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their sons Taimur and Jehangir, both historic and royal names:

Taimur:

Strong, timeless, and distinguished by its regal tone, Taimur was inspired by the ruler of the 14th century. It represents strength and bravery.

Jehangir:

'World conqueror', a name with prestige and importance, Jehangir is both royal and historic.

These names are distinctive choices among celebrity baby names because they are striking and memorable, fusing strength, elegance, and history.