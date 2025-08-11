Twitter
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

From Paresh Rawal’s Baburao to Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo, some of Bollywood's most feared villains turned their persona as beloved comic icons in Hindi cinema. They proved that range, timing and ability to make the audience laugh just as much as they once scared them.

Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

1.Kader Khan

Kader Khan
1

A legendary actor and dialogue writer, Kader Khan played sharp villains in Coolie and Himmatwala. By the 90s, he became a comedy star in David Dhawan films with Govinda, delivering impeccable timing and witty one-liners alongside Shakti Kapoor and Johnny Lever.

 

2.Ranjeet

Ranjeet
2

Known in the 70s and 80s as Bollywood’s most feared on-screen villain, Ranjeet starred in Sharmeelee, Nagin, and Amar Akbar Anthony. Later, films like Welcome and Housefull 4 showcased his humorous side.

 

3.Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor
3

Shakti Kapoor was the face of shady villains in the 80s and 90s, but his quirky spark hinted at comic potential. Andaz Apna Apna introduced his legendary Crime Master Gogo, followed by hilarious roles in Raja Babu, Judwaa, Hungama, and ChaalBaaz, making him a comedy favorite.

 

4.Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri
4

Amrish Puri will always be remembered as the fearsome Mogambo from Mr. India. While his career was built on power-packed villain roles in Karan Arjun, Tridev, and Nayak, he also charmed audiences with lighter moments, proving his unmatched versatility.

 

5.Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal
5

In the 80s and 90s, Paresh Rawal was the quintessential villain in films like Naam and Kabzaa. His shift came with Andaz Apna Apna, revealing his comic genius. Hera Pheri shaped his career as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a cult comedy icon, followed by hits like Hungama, Welcome, and Phir Hera Pheri.

 

