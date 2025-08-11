From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

5 . Paresh Rawal

In the 80s and 90s, Paresh Rawal was the quintessential villain in films like Naam and Kabzaa. His shift came with Andaz Apna Apna, revealing his comic genius. Hera Pheri shaped his career as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a cult comedy icon, followed by hits like Hungama, Welcome, and Phir Hera Pheri.