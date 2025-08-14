From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
1.Paras Kalnawat
Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, had his contract terminated after signing with a rival channel without informing the producers. He later joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors.
2.Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde, who played Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, was replaced in 2016 after disagreements with the producers, Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli.
3.Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover was reportedly replaced in Qubool Hai due to unprofessional behaviour. He often arrived late, left sets early, skipped shoots, and showed a lack of cooperation with co-actors.
4.Gia Manek
Gia Manek, famous for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was under an exclusive contract with the channel. She was let go from the show after participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on a rival channel, which was considered a breach of contract.
5.Shehzada Dhami
Shehzada Dhami was replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for unprofessional behavior, including tantrums and mistreating the crew.
6.Rishabh Sinha
Rishabh Sinha, who played Ayaan Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai, was reportedly replaced due to unprofessional behavior and breaking his exclusivity contract.