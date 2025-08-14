Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

Several popular TV actors, including Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Singh Grover, and Shehzada Dhami, have faced contract terminations over the years. From creative differences to show shutdowns, these actors’ sudden exits left fans shocked and the industry buzzing.

Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

1.Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat
1

Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, had his contract terminated after signing with a rival channel without informing the producers. He later joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors.

2.Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde
2

Shilpa Shinde, who played Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, was replaced in 2016 after disagreements with the producers, Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli.

3.Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover
3

Karan Singh Grover was reportedly replaced in Qubool Hai due to unprofessional behaviour. He often arrived late, left sets early, skipped shoots, and showed a lack of cooperation with co-actors.

4.Gia Manek

Gia Manek
4

Gia Manek, famous for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was under an exclusive contract with the channel. She was let go from the show after participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on a rival channel, which was considered a breach of contract.

5.Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami
5

Shehzada Dhami was replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for unprofessional behavior, including tantrums and mistreating the crew.

6.Rishabh Sinha

Rishabh Sinha
6

Rishabh Sinha, who played Ayaan Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai, was reportedly replaced due to unprofessional behavior and breaking his exclusivity contract.

