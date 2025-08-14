From Omkara to Ek Hasina Thi: 7 iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
1.Tanhaji
It wasn’t Ajay Devgn but Saif Ali Khan’s villainous performance that stole the spotlight in Tanhaji. He brilliantly portrayed Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film.
2.Omkara
Saif Ali Khan delivered a masterclass in villainy as Langda Tyagi,a cunning, limping goon with a heart as twisted as his motives in Omkara.
3.Adipurush
Saif Ali Khan received mixed reviews for his portrayal of Lankesh in Om Raut’s film Adipurush.
4.Kurban
Saif Ali Khan delivers a standout performance as a negative character alongside Kareena Kapoor in the film Kurbaan.
5.Ek Hasina Thi
Saif Ali Khan played the role of a dangerously possessive boyfriend who threatens his girlfriend’s life in the film Ek Hasina Thi.
6.Kaalakandi
Saif Ali Khan steals the show in Akshat Verma’s directorial venture Kaalakaandi, bringing laughs, intrigue, and just the right amount of drama the film needs.
7.Laal Kaptaan
Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan, leaving audiences stunned with his menacing look and intense performance.