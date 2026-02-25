FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics

Mukesh Ambani led the Ambani family in a grand and elegant wedding celebration. Dressed in a crisp white sherwani, he set the tone for a stylish and joyful event filled with tradition and togetherness.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 25, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

1.Mukesh Ambani: The grand family portrait

Mukesh Ambani: The grand family portrait
1

The Ambani family looked stunning in a perfect group pose that captured their elegance and unity. Mukesh Ambani stood confidently in a crisp white sherwani, exuding grace and style as the family gathered around him in dazzling traditional attire.

2.Anant Ambani’s stylish presence

Anant Ambani’s stylish presence
2

Anant Ambani stood out in a light-colored sherwani with delicate embroidery. His relaxed smile and poised stance added a youthful charm to the family’s grand celebration, perfectly complementing the festive atmosphere.

3.Nita Ambani’s elegant look

Nita Ambani’s elegant look
3

Nita Ambani dazzled in a heavily embellished golden-beige saree paired with statement jewellery. Her warm smile and graceful pose reflected the pride and joy she felt at the beautiful family wedding.

4.Shloka Mehta’s luxurious style

Shloka Mehta’s luxurious style
4

Shloka Mehta caught everyone’s attention with her heavily embellished lehenga and stunning diamond jewellery. Her radiant smile and confident pose highlighted her role as a key part of the wedding celebrations, blending modern luxury with traditional charm.

5.The Ambani family celebration in full glory

The Ambani family celebration in full glory
5

 Nita Ambani was a vision of elegance as she stood gracefully, welcoming guests and sharing joyful moments. Her presence symbolised the heart of this grand wedding, surrounded by love, laughter and the warmth of the entire Ambani family.

