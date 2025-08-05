From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
1.‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ in Deadpool 2
This classic song from the 1951 film Awara, sung by Mukesh and performed onscreen by Raj Kapoor, plays in Deadpool 2. The track plays on the car radio during a scene where Deadpool chats with his taxi driver.
2.‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ in The Dictator
Panjabi MC's iconic track Mundian Tu Bach Ke features in the trailer for The Dictator (2012). Originally a hit in India, the song gained global fame after being remixed by Jay Z in 2003.
3.‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Inside Man
Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the film Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan, plays during the opening and closing credits of Inside Man. It's an unexpected use in a serious Hollywood thriller.
4.‘Jimmy Jimmy’ in You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Bappi Lahiri’s hit Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer (1982) plays during a hilarious action sequence in You Don’t Mess With The Zohan. The catchy retro track adds humour and an energetic vibe as Adam Sandler’s character.
5.Classic Bollywood Songs in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, classic Bollywood songs like Wada Na Tod, Mera Mann Tera Pyasa, and Tere Sang Pyar Mein Nahin Todna softly play in the background.