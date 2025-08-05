Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt,

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

Here’s a look at some unforgettable Bollywood tracks that made their way into Hollywood movies, capturing hearts across the globe in the most unexpected places.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

1.‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ in Deadpool 2

‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ in Deadpool 2
1

This classic song from the 1951 film Awara, sung by Mukesh and performed onscreen by Raj Kapoor, plays in Deadpool 2. The track plays on the car radio during a scene where Deadpool chats with his taxi driver. 

 

Advertisement

2.‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ in The Dictator

‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ in The Dictator
2

Panjabi MC's iconic track Mundian Tu Bach Ke features in the trailer for The Dictator (2012). Originally a hit in India, the song gained global fame after being remixed by Jay Z in 2003. 

 

3.‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Inside Man

‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Inside Man
3

Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the film Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan, plays during the opening and closing credits of Inside Man. It's an unexpected use in a serious Hollywood thriller. 

 

4.‘Jimmy Jimmy’ in You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

‘Jimmy Jimmy’ in You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
4

Bappi Lahiri’s hit Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer (1982) plays during a hilarious action sequence in You Don’t Mess With The Zohan. The catchy retro track adds humour and an energetic vibe as Adam Sandler’s character. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Classic Bollywood Songs in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Classic Bollywood Songs in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
5

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, classic Bollywood songs like Wada Na Tod, Mera Mann Tera Pyasa, and Tere Sang Pyar Mein Nahin Todna softly play in the background.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: UP police officer performs Puja of floodwater, internet reacts
Viral video: UP police officer performs Puja of floodwater, internet reacts
This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts
This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs...
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya
Meet woman, an SRCC-graduate, one of the youngest female IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 21, she is...
Meet woman, an SRCC-graduate, one of the youngest female IAS officers
Godfather of AI issues CHILLING warning about chatbots: 'It gets more...'
Godfather of AI issues CHILLING warning about chatbots: 'It gets...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bollywood
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bo
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE