From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 17, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
1.Dhirubhai Ambani - Capricorn
Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, was a Capricorn. Capricorns are hardworking, disciplined and practical, steadily working toward their goals despite challenges. Dhirubhai combined his dedication and strategic thinking to build one of India’s largest business empires.
2.Kokilaben Ambani - Pisces
Kokilaben Ambani is a Pisces. People born under this sign show kindness to others, which they combine with their ability to feel other people's emotions. They possess powerful intuition, which enables them to become the primary caregivers who support their family members. The Pisces traits of true nature appear through Kokilaben's peaceful and caring approach to life.
3.Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani - Aries
Mukesh and Anant Ambani are Aries. Aries people show confidence, together with boldness and energetic behaviour. The natural leaders of this group display their leadership abilities through their willingness to assume risks. Their courage, determination and enthusiasm enable them to handle difficulties while motivating those around them. The public activities and professional work of both Mukesh and Anant demonstrate these characteristics.
4.Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani - Scorpio
Nita, Isha and Akash Ambani all share the Scorpio sign. Scorpios show three main personality traits through their passionate nature and their loyal behavior and their determination to achieve their goals. The individual demonstrates strong goal-oriented focus as well as intense protection of their cherished ones. The individual demonstrates strong independent abilities together with deep family dedication and professional dedication which creates lifelong commitment.
5.Shloka Mehta - Cancer
Shloka Mehta was born under the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancers show deep emotional attachment to their family members while providing care to them. People who love them create strong emotional connections which they use to support and defend their loved ones. The nurturing and thoughtful behaviour of Shloka demonstrates her Cancer personality traits.
6.Radhika Merchant - Sagittarius
Radhika Merchant is a Sagittarius. Sagittarians have an adventurous nature, which combines with their optimistic outlook and their strong desire to explore everything new. The two of them possess positive energy, which empowers them to think independently while they pursue personal development and new opportunities.