FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View

Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

The Ambani family is one of India’s most famous and influential families. Their zodiac signs reflect their personalities. From Dhirubhai Ambani to the younger generation and their partners, astrology gives a fun insight into their characteristics and behaviour.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 17, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

1.Dhirubhai Ambani - Capricorn

Dhirubhai Ambani - Capricorn
1

Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, was a Capricorn. Capricorns are hardworking, disciplined and practical, steadily working toward their goals despite challenges. Dhirubhai combined his dedication and strategic thinking to build one of India’s largest business empires.

Advertisement

2.Kokilaben Ambani - Pisces

Kokilaben Ambani - Pisces
2

Kokilaben Ambani is a Pisces. People born under this sign show kindness to others, which they combine with their ability to feel other people's emotions. They possess powerful intuition, which enables them to become the primary caregivers who support their family members. The Pisces traits of true nature appear through Kokilaben's peaceful and caring approach to life.

3.Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani - Aries

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani - Aries
3

Mukesh and Anant Ambani are Aries. Aries people show confidence, together with boldness and energetic behaviour. The natural leaders of this group display their leadership abilities through their willingness to assume risks. Their courage, determination and enthusiasm enable them to handle difficulties while motivating those around them. The public activities and professional work of both Mukesh and Anant demonstrate these characteristics.

4.Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani - Scorpio

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani - Scorpio
4

Nita, Isha and Akash Ambani all share the Scorpio sign. Scorpios show three main personality traits through their passionate nature and their loyal behavior and their determination to achieve their goals. The individual demonstrates strong goal-oriented focus as well as intense protection of their cherished ones. The individual demonstrates strong independent abilities together with deep family dedication and professional dedication which creates lifelong commitment.

TRENDING NOW

5.Shloka Mehta - Cancer

Shloka Mehta - Cancer
5

Shloka Mehta was born under the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancers show deep emotional attachment to their family members while providing care to them. People who love them create strong emotional connections which they use to support and defend their loved ones. The nurturing and thoughtful behaviour of Shloka demonstrates her Cancer personality traits.

Also read: Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet

6.Radhika Merchant - Sagittarius

Radhika Merchant - Sagittarius
6

Radhika Merchant is a Sagittarius. Sagittarians have an adventurous nature, which combines with their optimistic outlook and their strong desire to explore everything new. The two of them possess positive energy, which empowers them to think independently while they pursue personal development and new opportunities.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement