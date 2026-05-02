From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

5 . The Emotional Pivot: The Great Grand Superhero (2026):

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The latest shift is perhaps the most radical. A new wave is reshaping the superhero lens in India shifting from spectacle to sanskaar, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Today’s hero doesn’t descend from the skies, but rises from within our homes and memories. With The Great Grand Superhero, starring Jackie Shroff, the genre finds a more rooted heartbeat. Here, superpowers lie in warmth, wisdom, and the quiet magic of a grandfather’s love. We’re moving away from distant icons to the “apna hero” one who may not save the world, but protects the wonder of childhood.