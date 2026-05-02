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From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

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From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

Indian superheroes, From Mr. India, Shaktimaan to Krrish and more, are evolving from larger-than-life, VFX-driven figures to more relatable, emotionally grounded characters rooted in family, culture and everyday life.

DNA Web Desk | May 02, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

1.The Era of the Invisible Common Man: Mr. India (1987):

The Era of the Invisible Common Man: Mr. India (1987):
1

Before the CGI boom, India’s first true "modern" superhero didn't wear a cape; he wore a worn-out blazer and a fedora. Arun Verma from Mr. India was rooted in the struggles of the common man, using his powers of invisibility to fight social injustice and a cartoonish yet terrifying villain, Mogambo. It was the gold standard for grounded storytelling.

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2.The Television Moralist: Shaktimaan (1997):

The Television Moralist: Shaktimaan (1997):
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For a whole generation, Shaktimaan was more than a hero; he was a teacher. While he possessed the five elements of nature, the core of the show was "Chhoti Chhoti Magar Moti Baatein". The hero’s greatest strength wasn't his spinning speed, but his role as a moral compass for India's youth.

3.The Blockbuster Spectacle: Krrish (2006) & Robot 2.0 (2018)

The Blockbuster Spectacle: Krrish (2006) & Robot 2.0 (2018)
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This era marked India’s attempt to match Hollywood’s scale. Krrish brought us the sleek, high-jumping icon, while Robot 2.0 used massive budgets to explore the intersection of technology and environmental ethics. These films were built for the big screen, prioritising "the wow factor" and establishing India's capability for world-class VFX.

4.The Mythological Modernity: Hanu-Man (2024):

The Mythological Modernity: Hanu-Man (2024):
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A bridge between the old and the new, Hanu-Man took ancient roots and gave them a contemporary pulse. It proved that Indian audiences crave a superhero who feels "ours" someone whose powers are derived from the soil and the stories we heard as children, rather than a lab accident or alien tech.

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    5.The Emotional Pivot: The Great Grand Superhero (2026):

    The Emotional Pivot: The Great Grand Superhero (2026):
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    The latest shift is perhaps the most radical. A new wave is reshaping the superhero lens in India shifting from spectacle to sanskaar, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Today’s hero doesn’t descend from the skies, but rises from within our homes and memories. With The Great Grand Superhero, starring Jackie Shroff, the genre finds a more rooted heartbeat. Here, superpowers lie in warmth, wisdom, and the quiet magic of a grandfather’s love. We’re moving away from distant icons to the “apna hero” one who may not save the world, but protects the wonder of childhood.

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