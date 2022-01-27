From 'Master,' 'HIT,' to 'Anniyan': Here are upcoming Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies

In the midst of countless remakes, here we are with some of the anticipated Bollywood remakes of South-Indian films.
Remakes are often considered a safe bet in Bollywood, and movies from South India mostly hits the bullseye. We had countless super-successful movies in Bollywood, which were inspired or remade by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada blockbusters. So, here we are with the upcoming remakes of South Indian movies.
1. 'Anniyan'
Director Shankar will remake his 2005's blockbuster 'Anniyan' (dubbed in Hindi as 'Aparichit') with Ranveer Singh. In the psychological thriller, Ranveer will get into the shoe of Vikram and will play the triple roles. The film is expected to release go on floors in the second quarter of this year. (Image source: Joginder Tuteja Twitter)
2. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'
After 'Pushpa: The Rise,' Allu Arjun has become a force to reckon with, even in Hindi belts. His 2020's smash-hit, family comedy 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' remake is currently under production with Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada.' The Rohit Dhawan directorial is scheduled to release this year in November. Whereas Allu's film will premiere in Hindi on television at Dhinchaak channel on 6 February. (Image source: Goldmines Twitter)
3. 'Driving License'
The 2019's comedy-drama starring Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu will get its official Hindi remake 'Selfiee' with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the leads. The 'Good Newwz' director Raj Mehta will helm the film and it will release in 2023. (Image source: KhiladiSandip Twitter)
4. 'HIT'
The 2020s investigative-drama 'HIT' (Homicide Intervention Team) is been remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra in the lead, and the film is currently under production. (Image source: Aravind Twitter)
5. 'Kaithi'
The 2019 action-thriller starring Karthik will be adapted for the Hindi language and Ajay Devgn will be playing the role of Karthik Sivakumar's character Dilli, an ex-convict prisoner who struggles to meet his daughter. (Image source: VikrantRona666 Twitter)
6. 'Master'
Here's a film that broke several records during the Pandemic. The 2020's action-drama starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will be remade in Hindi and as per a few media reports, Salman Khan will be seen playing the titular role. (Image source: Kerala Vijay Fans Twitter)
7. 'Vikram Vedha'
We will end the list with another screen adaption of the popular mythological tale of 'Vikram-Betaal.' The remake of 2017's action-drama starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi is currently under production, and Hrithik Roshan will reprise the role of Vijay Sethupathi. (Image source: Prince FI Twitter)