From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

5 . Vision and Future of HistoryVerse

5

Founder and Group CEO Vijay Subramaniam said, 'I’ve always believed that our folklore is among the richest in the world, and these stories, woven into the core of our cultural fabric, deserve a global stage. As HistoryVerse grows, our vision goes beyond films and series to include experiences, consumer brands and gaming; building a larger ecosystem around these stories for audiences to engage with.' With this announcement, HistoryVerse under Collective Studios reinforces Collective Artists Network’s commitment to building a long-term storytelling platform dedicated to Indian history-inspired narratives, designed to connect with audiences across generations and geographies.