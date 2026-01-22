From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement
Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages
Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said
Shashi Tharoor calls Gautam Gambhir's role 'hardest job after PM'; India coach responds
Operation Shakti: Bareilly ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhary leads espionage-thriller mini-series based on India-Pakistan conflict
Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here
What is Bhojshala dispute? History behind SC order allowing Saraswati Puja and Friday Namaz
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 22, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
1.Mahabharat
The already released Mahabharat series serves as the starting point for HistoryVerse’s larger vision, demonstrating how historically rooted narratives can be approached for modern screens with richness and scope rarely attempted before.
2.Hanuman, Krishna, Shiv Isati
The slate spans stories inspired by figures such as Hanuman, Krishna, and Shiva (Shiv Isati), drawing from eras and cultural traditions that have shaped the Indian subcontinent over centuries. These projects are being developed to combine mythology with contemporary storytelling for theatrical and digital platforms.
3.Kali, Shri Swami Samarth, Mahishasur Mardini
Titles like Kali, Shri Swami Samarth, and Mahishasur Mardini further explore powerful spiritual and cultural icons of India. These stories are carefully shaped at every stage from writing to final visuals to build scale, detail and immersion.
4.Swarajyagatha
Swarajyagatha, the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, brings to life one of India’s greatest historical figures, focusing on valor, leadership and legacy in an epic cinematic format.
Also read: Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you
5.Vision and Future of HistoryVerse
Founder and Group CEO Vijay Subramaniam said, 'I’ve always believed that our folklore is among the richest in the world, and these stories, woven into the core of our cultural fabric, deserve a global stage. As HistoryVerse grows, our vision goes beyond films and series to include experiences, consumer brands and gaming; building a larger ecosystem around these stories for audiences to engage with.' With this announcement, HistoryVerse under Collective Studios reinforces Collective Artists Network’s commitment to building a long-term storytelling platform dedicated to Indian history-inspired narratives, designed to connect with audiences across generations and geographies.