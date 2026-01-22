FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

HistoryVerse by Collective Artists Network launches India’s biggest slate of history-based films and series, bringing legendary Indian stories to life with modern storytelling.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 22, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

1.Mahabharat

Mahabharat
1

The already released Mahabharat series serves as the starting point for HistoryVerse’s larger vision, demonstrating how historically rooted narratives can be approached for modern screens with richness and scope rarely attempted before.

2.Hanuman, Krishna, Shiv Isati

Hanuman, Krishna, Shiv Isati
2

The slate spans stories inspired by figures such as Hanuman, Krishna, and Shiva (Shiv Isati), drawing from eras and cultural traditions that have shaped the Indian subcontinent over centuries. These projects are being developed to combine mythology with contemporary storytelling for theatrical and digital platforms.

3.Kali, Shri Swami Samarth, Mahishasur Mardini

Kali, Shri Swami Samarth, Mahishasur Mardini
3

Titles like Kali, Shri Swami Samarth, and Mahishasur Mardini further explore powerful spiritual and cultural icons of India. These stories are carefully shaped at every stage from writing to final visuals to build scale, detail and immersion.

4.Swarajyagatha

Swarajyagatha
4

Swarajyagatha, the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, brings to life one of India’s greatest historical figures, focusing on valor, leadership and legacy in an epic cinematic format.

5.Vision and Future of HistoryVerse

Vision and Future of HistoryVerse
5

Founder and Group CEO Vijay Subramaniam said, 'I’ve always believed that our folklore is among the richest in the world, and these stories, woven into the core of our cultural fabric, deserve a global stage. As HistoryVerse grows, our vision goes beyond films and series to include experiences, consumer brands and gaming; building a larger ecosystem around these stories for audiences to engage with.' With this announcement, HistoryVerse under Collective Studios reinforces Collective Artists Network’s commitment to building a long-term storytelling platform dedicated to Indian history-inspired narratives, designed to connect with audiences across generations and geographies.

