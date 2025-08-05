From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
1.Lee Do-hyun
Actor Lee Do-hyun, famous for The Glory and 18 Again, finished his military service on May 13, 2025. He served in the Korean Air Force band for 21 months.
2.BTS set for historic reunion
BTS members are finally back. Jin and J-Hope completed service earlier, and in June 2025, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga also returned. Fans are eagerly waiting for a full group comeback this year.
3.EXO’s Sehun
EXO’s youngest member, Sehun, started his military service in December 2023 and will finish on September 20, 2025. Fellow member Suho confirmed that a full-group fan meeting is already being planned.
4.Kim Min-kyu
Actor Kim Min-kyu, known for Business Proposal, began his service in April 2024. He’s expected to be discharged by September 20, 2025. Fans are excited to see him back in K-dramas.
5.Song Kang
Popular actor Song Kang, star of Love Alarm, Nevertheless, and My Demon, joined the military after completing his recent drama. He is currently serving and is scheduled to finish by December 1, 2025.