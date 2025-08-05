From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

Here is a list of K-pop and K-drama stars, whose comebacks are being celebrated not only in Korea but also by fans across the globe.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

1.Lee Do-hyun

Lee Do-hyun
1

Actor Lee Do-hyun, famous for The Glory and 18 Again, finished his military service on May 13, 2025. He served in the Korean Air Force band for 21 months.

 

Advertisement

2.BTS set for historic reunion

BTS set for historic reunion
2

BTS members are finally back. Jin and J-Hope completed service earlier, and in June 2025, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga also returned. Fans are eagerly waiting for a full group comeback this year. 

 

3.EXO’s Sehun

EXO’s Sehun
3

EXO’s youngest member, Sehun, started his military service in December 2023 and will finish on September 20, 2025. Fellow member Suho confirmed that a full-group fan meeting is already being planned. 

 

4.Kim Min-kyu

Kim Min-kyu
4

Actor Kim Min-kyu, known for Business Proposal, began his service in April 2024. He’s expected to be discharged by September 20, 2025. Fans are excited to see him back in K-dramas. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Song Kang

Song Kang
5

Popular actor Song Kang, star of Love Alarm, Nevertheless, and My Demon, joined the military after completing his recent drama. He is currently serving and is scheduled to finish by December 1, 2025.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet
Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON te
US Congress accuses Harvard University of decade-long ties with Chinese Communist Party, demands records by August 7
US Congress accuses Harvard University of decade-long ties with Chinese Communis
Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller
Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world
TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha
TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignatio
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE