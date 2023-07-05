From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Let's have a look at which stars have done what to lodge their names on the book of world records.
Making a world record takes immense hard work and years of planning. We applaud and appreciate those who are able to make it to the book of world records. Did you know, many of our very own Hindi film actors holds the Guinness Book of World Record?
1. Lalita Pawar
Lalita Pawar is a legendary actress who has featured in numerous Indian films. She holds a world record for having the longest career in the industry. (Photo: File)
2. Asha Bhosle
Renowned singer Asha Bhosle has given the world numerous hit songs. Asha Bhosle has a Guinness world record for singing more than 11,000 solo and duet songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Kumar Shanu
There is hardly a person who hasn't been a fan of Kumar Shanu's singing. Songs like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai and Sochenge Tumhe Pyar were definitely every lover's anthem in the 90s. Kumar Shanu has managed to rank in the Guinness Book of World Records for recording the most number of songs (28) in a day. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Akshay Kumar
The 'Khiladi' of the industry doesn't do ordinary. Kumar has a world record for clicking 184 selfies in just 3 minutes. (Photo: Instagram)
5. Amitabh Bhachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar and he has fans all over the world who admire his body of work. Bachchan has the world record of being the only actor to have sung the 'Shri Hanuman Chalisa' with 19 famous singers. (Photo: Instagram)