HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

Many Indian celebrities welcomed babies into their families in 2025. Fans and well-wishers from all around the nation celebrated these happy moments, which marked a unique year of joy and fresh starts for numerous well-known families.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 17, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

1.Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul - Baby Girl Evaarah

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul - Baby Girl Evaarah
1

In 2025, Athiya Shetty and cricket player KL Rahul welcomed a daughter named Evaarah. Fans from Bollywood and the sports world enthusiastically celebrated her birth, which brought the couple great joy.

2.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra - Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra - Daughter Saraayah
2

In 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter Saraayah into the world. Fans everywhere applauded the couple's transformation from a well-liked on-screen duo to devoted parents.

 

3.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha - Baby Boy Neer

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha - Baby Boy Neer
3

A significant turning point in the lives of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was the birth of their son, Neer. Both the film industry and political circles extended their best wishes to the couple.

4.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal - Baby Boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal - Baby Boy
4

In 2025, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed a boy into the world. The name of their son has not yet been decided upon or made public by the couple. They asked for love and blessings for their newborn while sharing their joy with fans, despite their reputation for keeping their personal lives private.

5.Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao - Parenthood Journey

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao - Parenthood Journey
5

In 2025, actors Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao began a new stage of their lives as parents. Their trip was praised for its cosiness, ease and close relationship.

6.Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth - Baby Girl

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth - Baby Girl
6

One of the most significant experiences of his life, according to actor Vatsal Sheth, was becoming a parent in 2025. He expressed his joy and appreciation to admirers and well-wishers.

Also read: Meet Preetisheel Singh, India's top makeup artist, styled Ranveer Singh's Hamza look in Dhurandhar, made it different from his Khilji avatar by...

7.Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan - Daughter Sipaara

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan - Daughter Sipaara
7

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their daughter Sipaara in 2025. The Khan family was thrilled with the baby's arrival, and the film community showered them with love and blessings.

