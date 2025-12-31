From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

4 . Pench Tree Lodge, Madhya Pradesh - Nimrat Kaur

4

Actor Nimrat Kaur, known for her understated personality and love for meaningful travel, has visited Pench Tree Lodge by Pugdundee Safari, a serene retreat near Pench National Park. Surrounded by teak forests and rich wildlife, the lodge reflects the kind of quiet escape Nimrat is often drawn to. Her choice highlights a growing preference among travellers for intimate, nature-led stays that offer peace, reflection and a break from fast-paced routines.

As more celebrities gravitate toward forests and wildlife retreats, a larger travel shift becomes evident. The focus is no longer on extravagance, but on experiences that allow space to breathe, reflect and reconnect. These jungle lodges, nestled in some of India’s most beautiful landscapes, are fast becoming symbols of a new kind of luxury, one defined by silence, sustainability and a deeper bond with nature. National parks and jungle retreats are fast becoming preferred New Year destinations offering calm, reflection, and a deeper connection with nature.