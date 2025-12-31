FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

More Bollywood celebrities are choosing New Year escapes in India’s wildlife sanctuaries, favouring silence, sustainability and slow travel over crowded luxury destinations.

DNA Web Desk | Dec 31, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

1.Ranthambore National Park - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ranthambore National Park - Kareena Kapoor Khan
1

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be synonymous with glamour, but she also shares a deep love for nature and wildlife. Over the years, she has been spotted enjoying jungle safaris with her family, particularly at Ranthambore National Park. Known for its dramatic landscapes and rich tiger population, Ranthambore offers the perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity. For Kareena, the appeal lies in spending quality time close to nature, away from the spotlight, embracing slower mornings and unfiltered experiences.

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Satpura - Dia Mirza
Suján Jawai, Rajasthan - Katrina Kaif
Also read: From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

Pench Tree Lodge, Madhya Pradesh - Nimrat Kaur
As more celebrities gravitate toward forests and wildlife retreats, a larger travel shift becomes evident. The focus is no longer on extravagance, but on experiences that allow space to breathe, reflect and reconnect. These jungle lodges, nestled in some of India’s most beautiful landscapes, are fast becoming symbols of a new kind of luxury, one defined by silence, sustainability and a deeper bond with nature. National parks and jungle retreats are fast becoming preferred New Year destinations offering calm, reflection, and a deeper connection with nature.

