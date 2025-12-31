From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

Delhi-NCR: IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices ahead of New Year 2026; it will now cost Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 31, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
1.Ranthambore National Park - Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan may be synonymous with glamour, but she also shares a deep love for nature and wildlife. Over the years, she has been spotted enjoying jungle safaris with her family, particularly at Ranthambore National Park. Known for its dramatic landscapes and rich tiger population, Ranthambore offers the perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity. For Kareena, the appeal lies in spending quality time close to nature, away from the spotlight, embracing slower mornings and unfiltered experiences.
2.Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Satpura - Dia Mirza
For Dia Mirza, nature has always been personal. Her time at Reni Pani Jungle Lodge in Satpura reflects her long-standing commitment to sustainability and conscious living. Set amidst forests and rolling hills, the lodge offers a rare sense of calm. Dia has often shared moments from her stay, including time spent with her son, highlighting how the wilderness allows one to reconnect not just with nature, but with oneself. Satpura’s quiet charm makes it ideal for those seeking stillness over spectacle.
3.Suján Jawai, Rajasthan - Katrina Kaif
Tucked amid the dramatic granite hills of Rajasthan, Suján Jawai is known for its raw beauty and leopard-rich landscape. Katrina Kaif’s association with the region has brought attention to this lesser-known safari destination, where luxury exists in harmony with the wild. The open terrain, sunset safaris, and minimalistic elegance make Jawai a favourite for travellers who value solitude and immersive experiences over conventional tourism.
4.Pench Tree Lodge, Madhya Pradesh - Nimrat Kaur
Actor Nimrat Kaur, known for her understated personality and love for meaningful travel, has visited Pench Tree Lodge by Pugdundee Safari, a serene retreat near Pench National Park. Surrounded by teak forests and rich wildlife, the lodge reflects the kind of quiet escape Nimrat is often drawn to. Her choice highlights a growing preference among travellers for intimate, nature-led stays that offer peace, reflection and a break from fast-paced routines.
As more celebrities gravitate toward forests and wildlife retreats, a larger travel shift becomes evident. The focus is no longer on extravagance, but on experiences that allow space to breathe, reflect and reconnect. These jungle lodges, nestled in some of India’s most beautiful landscapes, are fast becoming symbols of a new kind of luxury, one defined by silence, sustainability and a deeper bond with nature. National parks and jungle retreats are fast becoming preferred New Year destinations offering calm, reflection, and a deeper connection with nature.