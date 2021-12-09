From Jr. NTR's roar to Ram Charan's rebellious avatar: UNMISSABLE moments from RRR trailer 

The 'RRR' trailer has already crashed the digital world for being ambitious, emotional, and exceptional. Here are some unmissable moments from it.
There is a reason why SS Rajamouli is known as the biggest filmmaker in India. He dares to think big, go beyond the usual, and deliver something that breaks records and set new benchmarks. After the Bahubali series (2015-2017) the director is back with his next directorial RRR, a period action-thriller which is a fictional story of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). The trailer has already crashed the digital world for being ambitious, emotional, and exceptional.
Here are some unmissable moments from the trailer. Take a look.
1. Jr. NTR and his roar
The trailer starts with visuals where a British official buys a girl for mere cents. The officer gets warned about the repercussion and then enters Komaram Bheem. A revolutionary that runs through the jungle and proclaims his fight against suppressed. However, when a tiger leaps and roar at Bheem, the fearless Komaram replies to him with a roar, and that’s the moment you realise that you’re in for a treat
2. When Alia Bhatt gets kicked
Another high point of the film is Alia Bhatt’s character. The 'Gully Boy' star is seen as Sita, and she looks graciously charming in a saree. There were only three shots of her in the trailer, but the moment, where she gets kicked by an officer, you feel that hit in your gut and you sympathise with her.
3. Ajay Devgn’s supporting act
The action star of Bollywood also is a noteworthy addition to the film. His supporting character of a rebel adds more weightage to the revolt. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn has an 8-minute role, but his first glimpse in the trailer, and his dialogue, “Apni jung dhundte hue, hatyaar khud aayege,” make you hoot for him.
4. Mind-blowing action set pieces
The clash of Bheem and Raju on the railway bridge, Bheem stopping a motorbike with a kick and his bare hands, Raju and Bheem jump across the fire, slaying a dozen officers with rage, these are some of the OMG moments from the trailer and it certifies the fact that the film is a powerhouse of masala entertainment.
5. Ram Charan's rebellious avatar
While Bheem fights against injustice, his friend Alluri Sitarama Raju is a dutiful police official safeguarding the governance and standing against his own countrymen and friend, Bheem. However, by the end of the trailer, we get to see that Ram Charan goes through a physical and emotional transformation and he chooses to join forces with Bheem. The visual of Ram unleashing his fury with his bow and arrow gives goosebumps and you can’t help but root for him.