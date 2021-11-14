From Jalsa, luxurious pad in Paris, to mansion in Dubai: Multi-crore homes Amitabh Bachchan and his family own

The Bachchans, also including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, own some of the most expensive homes.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest celebrities in India and the world. The Bachchans, also including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, own some of the most palatial and expensive properties in India as well as outside India.

From his recen tpurchase of a duplex apartment in Mumbai to the five bungalows in Mumbai to a luxe pad in Paris and a mansion in Dubai, look at all the multi-crore homes owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his family in India and across the globe.