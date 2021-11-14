From Jalsa, luxurious pad in Paris, to mansion in Dubai: Multi-crore homes Amitabh Bachchan and his family own

The Bachchans, also including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, own some of the most expensive homes.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest celebrities in India and the world. The Bachchans, also including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, own some of the most palatial and expensive properties in India as well as outside India.
From his recen tpurchase of a duplex apartment in Mumbai to the five bungalows in Mumbai to a luxe pad in Paris and a mansion in Dubai, look at all the multi-crore homes owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his family in India and across the globe.
1. Amitabh Bachchan's first home 'Prateeksha'
Located in Mumbai's Juhu, 'Prateeksha' is the first bungalow that was bought by Amitabh Bachchan. Big B lived here with his parents, Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. 'Prateeksha' is just a kilometer away from Jalsa. Prateeksha was also the venue for Abhishek Bachchan's grand wedding with Aishwarya Rai.
2. Amitabh Bachchan's palatial home 'Jalsa'
The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan all live in Jalsa. The sprawling bungalow is surrounded by lush green lawn on all the sides. The palatial space is also adorned with gold, silver, and brass fixtures.
3. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Janak'
Janak is another bungalow owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his family in Mumbai. The bungalow Janak reportedly acts as the office of Amitabh Bachchan. The top two floors of Janak are said to be Amitabh Bachchan's private space.
4. Amitabh Bachchan's luxe bungalow Vatsa
Vatsa meaning "calf" is another property owned by Bachchans.
5. Bachchan family's luxurious pad in Paris
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly owns a luxurious pad in France's capital Paris.
6. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mansion in Dubai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a luxurious mansion in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls. This place is developed by Shaikh Holdings.
7. Amitabh Bachchan's new duplex flat in Mumbai
According to Business Standard, Amitabh Bachchan recently purchased a 5,184-sq ft duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 31 crore. Big B's property is situated on the 27th and the 28th floor of the building.