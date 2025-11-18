From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here
As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Telsa CEO Elon Musk calls him...
SS Rajamouli in BIG trouble: Complaint filed against Varanasi director for 'hurtful' remarks on...
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result to be announced soon at ibps.in, know how to download scorecard
Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea
Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory
Who is Jaichand, whom Tej Pratap has now blamed for mentally harassing his sister Rohini amid Yadav family dispute? Here's all you need to know
Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar bids farewell to Mumbai Indians in emotional post, sister Sara Tendulkar says...
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Nov 18, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
1.Humane Sagar
Humane Sagar was a popular singer from Odisha, known for his melodious voice in Odia music. He was born in 1989 and rose to fame in the Odia film industry by performing hit songs and reality shows. Humane's songs are adored for their soulful quality and depth of emotion. Humane Sagar's tragic death on November 17, 2025, highlighted the challenges and fragility of life in the music industry, even for gifted young musicians.
2.Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur
Amar Singh Chamkila was a well-known singer and songwriter from Punjab. He was popular in the villages for his songs about life, love, and pressing problems. He became a Punjabi music legend due to his voice and style. Amarjot Kaur, his wife, was also a singer and frequently joined him on stage. Sadly, Amarjot and Chamkila were both murdered in 1988 as they were leaving a Punjabi concert. Even though they were very young, people still enjoy their songs. They are remembered as fearless and gifted musicians who made significant contributions to Punjabi music.
3.Sidhu Moose Wala
A well-known Punjabi singer and songwriter was Sidhu Moose Wala. His distinctive style, which combined rap and Punjabi folk music, made him famous. Young people enjoyed his songs and he also had a global following. Unfortunately, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in 2022 at the age of 28. Millions of fans still listen to and remember his music, despite his passing at a very young age.
4.KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)
KK was a very popular Indian singer known for his smooth and soulful voice. He performed several popular Bollywood songs, including heartfelt and romantic tunes that were well-liked by the public. Tragically, KK died in 2022 after a live concert in Kolkata. He had an unexpected heart attack at 53. Fans continue to be moved by his songs, which are still very popular.
5.Wajid Khan
Wajid Khan was a gifted vocalist and composer. He was a member of the well-known Sajid–Wajid duo, which produced a number of well-known Bollywood songs. Unfortunately, a kidney infection claimed Wajid Khan's life in 2020 at the age of 42. Fans still adore his music even though he passed away when he was young.
Also read: Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics
6.Mohammed Rafi
One of India's most well-known singers was Mohammed Rafi. He sang a wide range of Bollywood songs, including romantic, upbeat, and depressing tunes, and his voice was lovely and versatile. Because of his skill and passion, people adored his singing. Mohammed Rafi died of a heart attack in 1980 when he was 55 years old. His songs are still very popular and continue to inspire singers and music lovers even though he is no longer with us.