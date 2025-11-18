From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

2 . Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

Amar Singh Chamkila was a well-known singer and songwriter from Punjab. He was popular in the villages for his songs about life, love, and pressing problems. He became a Punjabi music legend due to his voice and style. Amarjot Kaur, his wife, was also a singer and frequently joined him on stage. Sadly, Amarjot and Chamkila were both murdered in 1988 as they were leaving a Punjabi concert. Even though they were very young, people still enjoy their songs. They are remembered as fearless and gifted musicians who made significant contributions to Punjabi music.