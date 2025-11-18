FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

Indian singers like Humane Sagar and KK left lasting music despite short lives.

Anshika Pandey | Nov 18, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

1.Humane Sagar

Humane Sagar
1

Humane Sagar was a popular singer from Odisha, known for his melodious voice in Odia music. He was born in 1989 and rose to fame in the Odia film industry by performing hit songs and reality shows. Humane's songs are adored for their soulful quality and depth of emotion. Humane Sagar's tragic death on November 17, 2025, highlighted the challenges and fragility of life in the music industry, even for gifted young musicians.

2.Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur
2

Amar Singh Chamkila was a well-known singer and songwriter from Punjab. He was popular in the villages for his songs about life, love, and pressing problems. He became a Punjabi music legend due to his voice and style. Amarjot Kaur, his wife, was also a singer and frequently joined him on stage. Sadly, Amarjot and Chamkila were both murdered in 1988 as they were leaving a Punjabi concert. Even though they were very young, people still enjoy their songs. They are remembered as fearless and gifted musicians who made significant contributions to Punjabi music.

3.Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala
3

A well-known Punjabi singer and songwriter was Sidhu Moose Wala. His distinctive style, which combined rap and Punjabi folk music, made him famous. Young people enjoyed his songs and he also had a global following. Unfortunately, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in 2022 at the age of 28. Millions of fans still listen to and remember his music, despite his passing at a very young age.

4.KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)
4

KK was a very popular Indian singer known for his smooth and soulful voice. He performed several popular Bollywood songs, including heartfelt and romantic tunes that were well-liked by the public. Tragically, KK died in 2022 after a live concert in Kolkata. He had an unexpected heart attack at 53. Fans continue to be moved by his songs, which are still very popular.

5.Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan
5

Wajid Khan was a gifted vocalist and composer. He was a member of the well-known Sajid–Wajid duo, which produced a number of well-known Bollywood songs. Unfortunately, a kidney infection claimed Wajid Khan's life in 2020 at the age of 42. Fans still adore his music even though he passed away when he was young.

6.Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi
6

One of India's most well-known singers was Mohammed Rafi. He sang a wide range of Bollywood songs, including romantic, upbeat, and depressing tunes, and his voice was lovely and versatile. Because of his skill and passion, people adored his singing. Mohammed Rafi died of a heart attack in 1980 when he was 55 years old. His songs are still very popular and continue to inspire singers and music lovers even though he is no longer with us.

