From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?
Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'
'Audit points deducted for wearing kalawas’: Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy
‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
TCS Nashik Case: Where is Nida Khan now? Tip-off from accused’s husband leads police to locked residence
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma apologises for obscene remarks at Dehradun college event: 'Have expressed regret twice'
US-Iran War: Seven lies of Donald Trump on Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's Parliament speaker hits out at American president
Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'
Rohit Shetty house firing case: Ninth accused arrested from Agra, wanted to establish 'dominance' in underworld
Women’s Reservation Bill: Why Opposition is slamming Modi government? 5 key criticisms from Amit Shah' attack on Opposition
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 18, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
1.Hotel Del Luna: A Hotel for Ghosts
Hotel Del Luna is a fantasy romance drama about a magical hotel that only serves ghosts. The hotel is managed by a mysterious woman who has lived for centuries and a human manager who helps spirits settle their unfinished business before moving on.
2.My Mister: A Healing Friendship
My Mister is a deeply emotional story about a young woman dealing with a hard life and a quiet middle-aged man. Their unexpected friendship helps them heal, find comfort and face life’s difficulties together.
3.Yumi’s Cells 3: Final Season Begins
This final season of Yumi’s Cells starts streaming in India on April 13, 2026, on Rakuten Viki. It follows Yumi, a romance writer, as her inner 'cell world' comes alive again after she meets a new editor. New episodes come every Monday.
4.Phantom Lawyer: Ghosts in the Courtroom
This romantic drama shows a fake marriage between a poor prince and a fallen heiress in a modern royal setting. At first, it is just a contract, but slowly their relationship grows into real love filled with emotional and political challenges.
5.Lovely Runner: A Love That Changes Time
This romantic time-travel drama is available on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Amazon MX Player in India. It tells the story of a devoted fan who travels back to 2008 to save her favourite idol from a tragic future. The drama mixes romance, fate and emotional twists.
6.Perfect Crown: Royal Romance Story
This romantic drama shows a fake marriage between a poor prince and a fallen heiress in a modern royal setting. At first, it is just a contract, but slowly their relationship grows into real love filled with emotional and political challenges.
7.Record of Youth: Dreams and Struggles
Record of Youth shows the journey of young people trying to make it big in modelling and acting. It highlights their struggles, pressure from society, and determination to achieve their dreams.
Also read: Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'
8.Little Women: Sisters and a Big Mystery
Little Women follows three sisters who get caught in a massive financial scandal involving 70 billion won. As they try to survive, they face powerful enemies and dangerous secrets that test their bond.