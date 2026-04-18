FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

'Audit points deducted for wearing kalawas’: Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy

‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

TCS Nashik Case: Where is Nida Khan now? Tip-off from accused’s husband leads police to locked residence

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma apologises for obscene remarks at Dehradun college event: 'Have expressed regret twice'

US-Iran War: Seven lies of Donald Trump on Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's Parliament speaker hits out at American president

Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Ninth accused arrested from Agra, wanted to establish 'dominance' in underworld

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why Opposition is slamming Modi government? 5 key criticisms from Amit Shah' attack on Opposition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?

Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world?

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri

‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents

From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases

In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale

Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

Here are some popular K-dramas you can watch this week on OTT platforms in India. These shows include romance, fantasy, thriller, and emotional stories that are trending right now.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 18, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

1.Hotel Del Luna: A Hotel for Ghosts

Hotel Del Luna: A Hotel for Ghosts
1

Hotel Del Luna is a fantasy romance drama about a magical hotel that only serves ghosts. The hotel is managed by a mysterious woman who has lived for centuries and a human manager who helps spirits settle their unfinished business before moving on.

Advertisement

2.My Mister: A Healing Friendship

My Mister: A Healing Friendship
2

My Mister is a deeply emotional story about a young woman dealing with a hard life and a quiet middle-aged man. Their unexpected friendship helps them heal, find comfort and face life’s difficulties together.

3.Yumi’s Cells 3: Final Season Begins

Yumi’s Cells 3: Final Season Begins
3

This final season of Yumi’s Cells starts streaming in India on April 13, 2026, on Rakuten Viki. It follows Yumi, a romance writer, as her inner 'cell world' comes alive again after she meets a new editor. New episodes come every Monday.

4.Phantom Lawyer: Ghosts in the Courtroom

Phantom Lawyer: Ghosts in the Courtroom
4

This romantic drama shows a fake marriage between a poor prince and a fallen heiress in a modern royal setting. At first, it is just a contract, but slowly their relationship grows into real love filled with emotional and political challenges.

TRENDING NOW

5.Lovely Runner: A Love That Changes Time

Lovely Runner: A Love That Changes Time
5

This romantic time-travel drama is available on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Amazon MX Player in India. It tells the story of a devoted fan who travels back to 2008 to save her favourite idol from a tragic future. The drama mixes romance, fate and emotional twists.

6.Perfect Crown: Royal Romance Story

Perfect Crown: Royal Romance Story
6

This romantic drama shows a fake marriage between a poor prince and a fallen heiress in a modern royal setting. At first, it is just a contract, but slowly their relationship grows into real love filled with emotional and political challenges.

7.Record of Youth: Dreams and Struggles

Record of Youth: Dreams and Struggles
7

Record of Youth shows the journey of young people trying to make it big in modelling and acting. It highlights their struggles, pressure from society, and determination to achieve their dreams.

Also read: Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'

8.Little Women: Sisters and a Big Mystery

Little Women: Sisters and a Big Mystery
8

Little Women follows three sisters who get caught in a massive financial scandal involving 70 billion won. As they try to survive, they face powerful enemies and dangerous secrets that test their bond.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?
Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world?
Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'
Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri
'Audit points deducted for wearing kalawas’: Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy
Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy
‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
‘Opposition would never allow women in Lok Sabha’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
TCS Nashik Case: Where is Nida Khan now? Tip-off from accused’s husband leads police to locked residence
TCS Nashik Case: Where is Nida Khan now?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement