From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

A fearless exploration of intimacy, repression and masculinity, Agra tackled societal taboos with honesty and layered storytelling. Set in a small town, the film’s raw performances and bold narrative choices made it one of 2025’s most daring cinematic experiments. It challenged mainstream Bollywood conventions by confronting uncomfortable themes head-on. Cinematography, music and marketing all reflected the film’s intimate and thought-provoking tone, highlighting its status as an underappreciated but essential 2025 release.

Together, these seven films showcase Bollywood’s most experimental, daring, and emotionally resonant storytelling in 2025. They prove that Hindi cinema can still take risks, trust audiences with complex narratives and embrace creative innovation even when mainstream recognition is limited.

In a year dominated by loud spectacles and predictable formulas, 2025 quietly reminded audiences that cinema that challenges norms, takes risks and dares to be different still exists, and these seven films are living proof.