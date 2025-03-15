7 . Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

7

Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was a powerful one. Her portrayal of Gangubai, a young woman who becomes a powerful figure in the Mumbai underworld, earned her widespread critical acclaim and several award nominations, including the National Award for Best Actress.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)