From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jan 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
1.Highway (2014)
Highway marked a significant shift in how studio-backed films approached emotional storytelling. Instead of relying on overt drama, the film starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda used silence and internal conflict to drive its narrative. Imtiaz Ali’s restrained direction allowed vulnerability and transformation to unfold organically, creating an intimate cinematic experience despite its expansive canvas. Over time, Highway has come to be regarded as an early example of mainstream cinema embracing emotional honesty.
2.Tamasha (2015)
With Tamasha, the focus turned inward. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film explored identity, performance, and societal pressure through a non-linear narrative, an unconventional choice for a star-driven project at the time. Its reflective tone, complemented by music that deepened the storytelling, allowed the film to mature with time. Tamasha proved that introspective narratives could coexist with visual and emotional grandeur.
3.Chhichhore (2019)
Chhichhore blended humour, nostalgia, and emotional depth to address the fear of failure and the pressure to succeed. Set against the familiar backdrop of college life, the film resonated across generations due to its relatability. Its strength lies in delivering a meaningful message without compromising on entertainment, making it both engaging and impactful.
4.Super 30 (2019)
Based on the life of educator Anand Kumar, Super 30 focused on perseverance and social mobility. Steering clear of excessive dramatisation, the film highlighted process, discipline, and systemic challenges. Grounded in realism, it reinforced cinema’s power to inspire through sincerity rather than spectacle alone.
5.Chandu Champion (2024)
Chandu Champion chronicled the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, emphasising resilience, grit, and inner strength. By tracing the long and demanding road behind achievement, the film balanced emotional storytelling with cinematic scale. It added to the growing list of mainstream films that spotlight real-life endurance while remaining widely engaging.
Together, these films reflect a gradual yet significant shift in mainstream Hindi cinema. They underline the fact that audiences have long been receptive to narratives that offer emotional depth alongside entertainment, challenging the notion that one must come at the cost of the other.
Now, all eyes are on O’Romeo as it reunites Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reportedly promising strong content paired with entertaining appeal.
O’Romeo releases on 13th February and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.,