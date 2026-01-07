From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

5 . Chandu Champion (2024)

Chandu Champion chronicled the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, emphasising resilience, grit, and inner strength. By tracing the long and demanding road behind achievement, the film balanced emotional storytelling with cinematic scale. It added to the growing list of mainstream films that spotlight real-life endurance while remaining widely engaging.

Together, these films reflect a gradual yet significant shift in mainstream Hindi cinema. They underline the fact that audiences have long been receptive to narratives that offer emotional depth alongside entertainment, challenging the notion that one must come at the cost of the other.

Now, all eyes are on O’Romeo as it reunites Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reportedly promising strong content paired with entertaining appeal.

O’Romeo releases on 13th February and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.,