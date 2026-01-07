FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

Ahead of O’Romeo, these five Hindi films, Highway, Tamasha, Chhichhore, Super 30 and Chandu Champion show how mainstream cinema can balance emotional depth with wide audience appeal.

DNA Web Desk | Jan 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

1.Highway (2014)

Highway (2014)
1

Highway marked a significant shift in how studio-backed films approached emotional storytelling. Instead of relying on overt drama, the film starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda used silence and internal conflict to drive its narrative. Imtiaz Ali’s restrained direction allowed vulnerability and transformation to unfold organically, creating an intimate cinematic experience despite its expansive canvas. Over time, Highway has come to be regarded as an early example of mainstream cinema embracing emotional honesty.

Advertisement

2.Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha (2015)
2

With Tamasha, the focus turned inward. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film explored identity, performance, and societal pressure through a non-linear narrative, an unconventional choice for a star-driven project at the time. Its reflective tone, complemented by music that deepened the storytelling, allowed the film to mature with time. Tamasha proved that introspective narratives could coexist with visual and emotional grandeur.

3.Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore (2019)
3

Chhichhore blended humour, nostalgia, and emotional depth to address the fear of failure and the pressure to succeed. Set against the familiar backdrop of college life, the film resonated across generations due to its relatability. Its strength lies in delivering a meaningful message without compromising on entertainment, making it both engaging and impactful.

4.Super 30 (2019)

Super 30 (2019)
4

Based on the life of educator Anand Kumar, Super 30 focused on perseverance and social mobility. Steering clear of excessive dramatisation, the film highlighted process, discipline, and systemic challenges. Grounded in realism, it reinforced cinema’s power to inspire through sincerity rather than spectacle alone.

Also read: Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

TRENDING NOW

5.Chandu Champion (2024)

Chandu Champion (2024)
5

Chandu Champion chronicled the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, emphasising resilience, grit, and inner strength. By tracing the long and demanding road behind achievement, the film balanced emotional storytelling with cinematic scale. It added to the growing list of mainstream films that spotlight real-life endurance while remaining widely engaging.

Together, these films reflect a gradual yet significant shift in mainstream Hindi cinema. They underline the fact that audiences have long been receptive to narratives that offer emotional depth alongside entertainment, challenging the notion that one must come at the cost of the other.

Now, all eyes are on O’Romeo as it reunites Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reportedly promising strong content paired with entertaining appeal.

O’Romeo releases on 13th February and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.,

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement