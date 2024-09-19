From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

Here are the Indian singers, Punjabi musical icons who took over the globe with their stage performances, in their traditional avatars.
Indian music has always been a tapestry of diverse and rich traditions, and a few legendary singers have taken this vibrant heritage to the international stage while staying deeply rooted in their cultural roots. Their contributions have not only showcased the beauty of Indian music but have also made the nation proud globally. Here’s a look at some of these remarkable artists who took over the stage with their traditional outfits.
1. Gurdas Maan
Gurdas Maan is a celebrated name in the realm of Indian music, renowned for his powerful voice and profound lyrics. With a career spanning several decades, Maan has brought Punjabi folk music to the global forefront, performing in traditional attire that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.
2. Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh is a current Punjabi music sensation who has successfully bridged the gap between traditional Punjabi music and contemporary global sounds. Dosanjh has made waves in the international music scene while proudly donning traditional Punjabi outfits. His ongoing Dil-Luminati tour has already impressed the masses across the globe, and soon the musical icon will return to India for the Indian leg of the tour.
3. Daler Mehendi
Daler Mehndi is a name synonymous with high-energy performances and vibrant Punjabi music. His distinctive voice and unique style have made him a household name not only in India but around the world. Mehndi's performances are characterized by his energetic dance moves and traditional Punjabi attire, which he wears with pride.
4. Harshdeep Kaur
Harshdeep Kaur, often recognized for her distinctive turban, is a celebrated icon known for her deeply soulful voice and exceptional versatility across various genres. Known for her ability to blend traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary sounds, Kaur has made a significant impact both in India and on the international stage.
