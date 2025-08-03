Twitter
Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’

Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'

NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off 400 routes in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, watch video

New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...

From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts

Friendship has always been one of Bollywood’s most cherished themes, from college corridors to street corners, from chasing dreams to healing heartbreaks, the silver screen has gifted us unforgettable friendships that feel both deeply personal and endlessly iconic.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 03, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy
1

Ranveer Singh as Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher delivered a raw and emotionally charged portrayal of friendship rooted in struggle, rap, and resilience. MC Sher wasn’t just a friend; he was Murad’s mentor, hype man, and emotional anchor. Their bond reflected a new-age male friendship that was empowering, emotionally open, and built on lifting each other higher, no ego, no judgment, just mutual respect and belief.

 

2.Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Fukrey

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Fukrey
2

In the chaotic world of Fukrey, Hunny and Choocha’s bond was the kind of friendship that thrives on madness, but also on trust. Their wildly entertaining misadventures, bizarre dreams, and hilarious schemes made them a cult favourite. But behind the laughs was a rock-solid connection, two friends who’d go to any length for each other. Pulkit and Varun’s effortless chemistry brought to life a friendship that was mad, magnetic, and meaningful.

 

3.Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year
3

As Rohan and Abhi, Varun and Sidharth perfectly captured the rollercoaster of friendship in your youth, the excitement, the ego clashes, the heartbreak, and the inevitable reconciliation. Their journey from friends to rivals to friends again showed that real friendship can survive competition, romantic entanglements, and misunderstandings. Their onscreen camaraderie was stylish, intense, and full of heart.

 

4.Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
4

More than just a road-trip film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a meditation on emotional baggage, unspoken fears, and the power of lifelong friendship. Hrithik’s Arjun and Farhan’s Imran shared a layered relationship, strained by time and secrets but held together by deep-rooted affection. Their journey was about reconnecting, forgiving, and healing, a tribute to the kind of friendships that evolve, mature, and endure.

 

5.Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
5

Kartik’s Sonu and Sunny’s Titu gave us a unique look at modern friendship, fiercely loyal, emotionally loaded, and borderline obsessive. Sonu’s attempts to ‘save’ Titu from a manipulative relationship sparked debates, memes, and admiration alike. But at its core, their bond was about protection and belief, sometimes misguided, but always intense. Their bromance was the emotional heart of the film, proving that love stories may fade, but friendships can last forever.

 

