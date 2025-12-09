FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic

Discover six K-dramas, from Goblin to Winter Sonata, that perfectly capture Christmas magic with heartfelt stories, cosy winter vibes, and unforgettable characters.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

1.Goblin

Goblin
1

Goblin follows the story of a cursed immortal who has wandered the world for centuries in search of his human bride, the only one who can end his eternal life.

2.Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class
2

Warm, inspiring, and full of heart, Itaewon Class brings a different kind of comfort. The story centres on Park Sae-ro-yi, a former convict determined to turn his life around by opening a small restaurant in the vibrant neighbourhood of Itaewon.

3.I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice

I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice
3

If you're looking for something soft, slow, and soothing, this winter romance is an ideal choice. The drama revolves around Mok Hae-won, a cellist who returns to her hometown seeking peace, where she reconnects with her quiet, kind classmate, Im Eun-seob, who runs a small bookstore.

4.Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You
4

One of the biggest global hits, Crash Landing on You's story begins when South Korean heiress Yun Se-ri accidentally crash-lands in North Korea during a paragliding mishap. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, a dedicated soldier who decides to help her return home.

5.Welcome to Waikiki

Welcome to Waikiki
5

The drama follows three friends, Dong-gu, Jun-gi, and Du-sik, who open a guesthouse called Waikiki. What follows is chaos, heartfelt connections, and endless humour.

6.Winter Sonata

Winter Sonata
6

The story tells the emotional journey of Joon-sang, who is presumed dead after an accident, leaving behind the woman he loved deeply. When he reappears years later with no memory of his past, their lives intertwine once more.

