From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
1.Goblin
Goblin follows the story of a cursed immortal who has wandered the world for centuries in search of his human bride, the only one who can end his eternal life.
2.Itaewon Class
Warm, inspiring, and full of heart, Itaewon Class brings a different kind of comfort. The story centres on Park Sae-ro-yi, a former convict determined to turn his life around by opening a small restaurant in the vibrant neighbourhood of Itaewon.
3.I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice
If you're looking for something soft, slow, and soothing, this winter romance is an ideal choice. The drama revolves around Mok Hae-won, a cellist who returns to her hometown seeking peace, where she reconnects with her quiet, kind classmate, Im Eun-seob, who runs a small bookstore.
4.Crash Landing on You
One of the biggest global hits, Crash Landing on You's story begins when South Korean heiress Yun Se-ri accidentally crash-lands in North Korea during a paragliding mishap. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, a dedicated soldier who decides to help her return home.
5.Welcome to Waikiki
The drama follows three friends, Dong-gu, Jun-gi, and Du-sik, who open a guesthouse called Waikiki. What follows is chaos, heartfelt connections, and endless humour.
6.Winter Sonata
The story tells the emotional journey of Joon-sang, who is presumed dead after an accident, leaving behind the woman he loved deeply. When he reappears years later with no memory of his past, their lives intertwine once more.