From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘Black Friday’: 7 times Hussain Zaidi's books turned inspiration for Bollywood movies

Hussain Zaidi's stories have inspired a slew of fantastic films. Want to know which ones? Read on.

If you had the chance to see ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, we're sure you must have loved the story. The plotline, as well as Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh's outstanding performances were too powerful to miss.

‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands’ is based on a section of Hussain Zaidi's book. This isn't the first time the author's work has been adapted for the screen.

Hussain Zaidi is a prolific author recognised for his compelling articles on crime, the underworld, government, and politics. He is one of the country's most prominent crime reporters and investigative journalists.