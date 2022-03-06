From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘Black Friday’: 7 times Hussain Zaidi's books turned inspiration for Bollywood movies

Hussain Zaidi's stories have inspired a slew of fantastic films. Want to know which ones? Read on.
If you had the chance to see ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, we're sure you must have loved the story. The plotline, as well as Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh's outstanding performances were too powerful to miss.
‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands’ is based on a section of Hussain Zaidi's book. This isn't the first time the author's work has been adapted for the screen.
Hussain Zaidi is a prolific author recognised for his compelling articles on crime, the underworld, government, and politics. He is one of the country's most prominent crime reporters and investigative journalists.
1. Black Friday
The film ‘Black Friday’, which stars Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, and Pavan Malhotra and is based on the 1993 Mumbai bombings, starring Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, and Pavan Malhotra. It's also based on Zaidi's book ‘Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bombings’.
2. Phantom
‘Phantom’ is a film starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan about an ex-soldier who embarks on an assassination mission to right his course and reclaim his reputation. Hussain Zaidi's Mumbai Avengers is the inspiration for the film.
3. Shootout at Wadala
The film Shootout At Wadala is based on the true storey of gangster Manya Surve's meeting with the police in 1982. It's based on the book 'Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia.'
4. Lahore Confidential
The film's plot centres around RAW agent Ananya Srivastav (Richa Chadha) and her adventure as she navigates a sensitive intelligence mission in Pakistan.
5. London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy
'London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy', another spy thriller, starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, and Kulraj Randhawa.
6. Class of 83
The film 'Class of '83' is based on Zaidi's novel 'The Class of '83' and depicts the narrative of a police officer who is relegated to the dean of a police academy and his journey of teaching five pupils to be encounter experts.