From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

BTS' V is one of the most popular K-pop singers in the world.
BTS members V, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin and Jimin, who won millions of hearts with their songs, have incredible and inspiring journeys. They never fail to motivate their fans with anything and everything that they do.
Today let's take a look at V aka Kim Tae-hyung's journey:
1. Early life
V aka Kim Tae-hyung was born December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu and grew up in Geochang County. His parents are farmers and he has no link to the glamour world. While his musical career began in elementary school, V made his singing debut in 2013. He played the role of 'Hansung' in the TV drama called 'Hwarang: The Beginning' that released in 2016.
2. Eldest of three children
V is the eldest of three children, he has a younger brother and a sister. V always wanted to be a professional singer in elementary school. He started taking saxophone lessons in early middle school with the help of his father.
3. Big Hit Entertainment
V started his career as a trainee with Big Hit Entertainment back in 2013. Apart from being a vocalist with BTS, Kim Taehyung has also ventured into acting.
4. Dynamite
BTS gained immense popularity in 2020, especially after their track 'Dynamite' released during the lockdown.
5. Networth
As per the media reports, BTS' V's net worth is estimated to be around $24-26 million.