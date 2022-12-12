From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth

Rajinikanth, also known as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, is one of the most well-known South stars of all time. He made his acting debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, and he is currently one of Tollywood's highest-paid actors.

1. Rajinikanth's networth

1/5 According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rajinikanth has an astounding net worth of almost Rs 400 crore. On the 2018 Forbes list, he was ranked 14th and earns Rs 50 crores annually.

2. Rajinikanth’s properties

2/5 Rajinikanth owns a sizable mansion in the opulent Poes Garden neighbourhood of Chennai. According to reports, the property is worth Rs 35 crore. He owns a portion of his wife Latha's school as well.

3. Wedding hall

3/5 Raghavendra Mandapam, a wedding hall, is owned by Rajini. While the dining area can accommodate roughly 275 people, it has room for about 1000 guests. The wedding hall is reportedly cost between 10 and 20 crore rupees.

4. Car collection

4/5 According to Mensxp, two Rolls Royce automobiles, a Rs. 6 crore Rolls Royce Ghost and a Rs. 16.5 crore Rolls Royce Phantom, are his prized possessions. The actor also owns a BMW X5 with a price range of 67.90 Lakh to 1.77 crore, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon for Rs 2.55 Crore, and a Lamborghini Urus for Rs 3.10 Crore in addition to the Toyota Innova, Premier Padmini, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

