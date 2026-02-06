FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred, posts reassigned overnight, check full list here

Violence erupts in Manipur over Deputy CM swearing-in, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police in Churachandpur, watch

Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IAF set to showcase military power in mega ‘Vayu Shakti 2026’ exercise near Pakistan border in Rajasthan: All you need to know

Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's 'Shatir Dimaag' remark, says 'Modi ji is scared of truth'

'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

TV actors face harsh realities behind the glamour, from delayed payments and low wages to long working hours and industry gatekeeping. Stars like Erica Fernandes, Upasana Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh have spoken out about exploitation, financial insecurity and professional challenges.

Monica Singh | Feb 06, 2026, 09:01 AM IST

1.Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes
1

Erica Fernandes, best known for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, recounted a disturbing experience with a casting coordinator who allegedly took advantage of her emotional vulnerability. She said he steered their meeting toward a secluded area and made inappropriate remarks about intimate scenes. Realising his intent, Erica confronted him firmly inside the car and warned him of serious consequences if he crossed a line.

Advertisement

2.Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh
2

Upasana Singh, known for The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke to ANI about the harsh realities faced by struggling artists. As a CINTAA official, she said many actors earn as little as Rs 1,200 a year, face heavy deductions and delayed payments, and often lack money for medical needs, despite the industry’s glamorous image.

3.Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar
3

Sonal Vengurlekar of Yeh Hai Chahatein spoke about delayed payments in the TV industry, recalling a 2020 financial crisis after production houses withheld dues worth lakhs. She said some producers even blocked her calls, forcing her to rely on her make-up artist for support.

4.Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh
4

Vishal Aditya Singh, known for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, called the TV industry 'bahut khokla,' saying actors are often treated like labourers and made to wait for long hours. Speaking to ETimes, he also spoke about the hypocrisy behind the glamour and the loneliness actors face.

TRENDING NOW

5.Ankit Siwach

Ankit Siwach
5

Actor Ankit Siwach said in 2025 that TV actors face strong gatekeeping when trying to enter Bollywood. Speaking to ETimes, he noted that industry insiders often treat television talent differently, creating invisible barriers and making acceptance in films a major challenge despite prior success.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara
Violence erupts in Manipur over Deputy CM swearing-in, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police in Churachandpur, watch
Violence erupts in Manipur, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to j
Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'
Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement