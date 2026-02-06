From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

1 . Erica Fernandes

1

Erica Fernandes, best known for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, recounted a disturbing experience with a casting coordinator who allegedly took advantage of her emotional vulnerability. She said he steered their meeting toward a secluded area and made inappropriate remarks about intimate scenes. Realising his intent, Erica confronted him firmly inside the car and warned him of serious consequences if he crossed a line.