From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Feb 06, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
1.Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes, best known for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, recounted a disturbing experience with a casting coordinator who allegedly took advantage of her emotional vulnerability. She said he steered their meeting toward a secluded area and made inappropriate remarks about intimate scenes. Realising his intent, Erica confronted him firmly inside the car and warned him of serious consequences if he crossed a line.
2.Upasana Singh
Upasana Singh, known for The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke to ANI about the harsh realities faced by struggling artists. As a CINTAA official, she said many actors earn as little as Rs 1,200 a year, face heavy deductions and delayed payments, and often lack money for medical needs, despite the industry’s glamorous image.
3.Sonal Vengurlekar
Sonal Vengurlekar of Yeh Hai Chahatein spoke about delayed payments in the TV industry, recalling a 2020 financial crisis after production houses withheld dues worth lakhs. She said some producers even blocked her calls, forcing her to rely on her make-up artist for support.
4.Vishal Aditya Singh
Vishal Aditya Singh, known for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, called the TV industry 'bahut khokla,' saying actors are often treated like labourers and made to wait for long hours. Speaking to ETimes, he also spoke about the hypocrisy behind the glamour and the loneliness actors face.
5.Ankit Siwach
Actor Ankit Siwach said in 2025 that TV actors face strong gatekeeping when trying to enter Bollywood. Speaking to ETimes, he noted that industry insiders often treat television talent differently, creating invisible barriers and making acceptance in films a major challenge despite prior success.