Shah Rukh Khan debuts Met Gala in all Sabyasachi look

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in a sharp all-black Sabyasachi suit, layered with jewellery and a bold “K” pendant. Jewellery wore by the king Khan is also designed by the designer Sabyasachi a custom stack of talismanic chains anchored by a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter ‘K’ and a diamond star brooch at the lapel. Rings adorn his fingers. He carries the Bengal Tiger Head Cane, crafted in 18k gold and embellished with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds, adding an understated note of power to the look.