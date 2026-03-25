From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

4 . Brahmyodha: The Destroyer -

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For listeners who crave mystery and fantasy, Pocket FM brings both the elements embedded in the thrilling tale of Brahmyodha: The Destroyer. The journey of becoming a Brahmayodha is next to impossible, but our lead Vidyut, with seven invincible warriors by his side and determination in his heart, is up for the challenge. This challenge-filled mystery is bound to keep listeners on their toes.

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