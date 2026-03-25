From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Mar 25, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar The Revenge -
The most-awaited sequel to the massive box office hit, Dhurandhar, ensures a well-crafted plot with gruesome action sequences evident through glimpses in its trailer. An ensemble cast from Ranveer Singh to Arjun Rampal commits to deliver yet again in this Aditya Dhar-directed ferocious ride of a movie. It is promised to be a gory trip with a pinch of swag to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.
2.Super Yoddha -
For entertainment lovers who would rather build the scenes through their imagination than watch visually available content, Pocket FM brings in an audio fantasy-drama with Super Yoddha. The plot follows Dhruv Shaurya, who tries to reclaim his once lost warrior status and uphold his clan’s honour with an opportunity his fiancée presents him. A work of fiction that seamlessly blends action and fantasy with a gripping hook.
3.Subedaar-
Newly released exclusively on Amazon Prime, Subedar is an action-drama thriller starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film is focused on Anil Kapoor’s character’s life, who is a retired subedar and how an unsettling event forces him to summon the warrior within him to make things right. A movie ideal for viewers who enjoy gritty thrillers.
4.Brahmyodha: The Destroyer -
For listeners who crave mystery and fantasy, Pocket FM brings both the elements embedded in the thrilling tale of Brahmyodha: The Destroyer. The journey of becoming a Brahmayodha is next to impossible, but our lead Vidyut, with seven invincible warriors by his side and determination in his heart, is up for the challenge. This challenge-filled mystery is bound to keep listeners on their toes.
Also read: Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'
5.Daldal-
For all the psychological-crime thriller fans, Amazon Prime Video is exclusively streaming the Bhumi Pednekar-led series Daldal. The series will keep you hooked on to each frame with the plot revolving around a serial killer on the loose with a unique modus operandi and an investigating officer hell-bound on catching the killer. This might just be the thrilling adventure you’ve been waiting for this festive week.