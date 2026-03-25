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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

Deepak Tijori on Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama Film Festival

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From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series

Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

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RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

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ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

This summer’s binge-worthy lineup features Dhurandhar The Revenge, Subedaar, and Daldal on screen, along with audio thrillers Super Yoddha and Brahmyodha: The Destroyer, offering action, fantasy, and suspense for every kind of viewer.

DNA Web Desk | Mar 25, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar The Revenge -

Dhurandhar The Revenge -
1

The most-awaited sequel to the massive box office hit, Dhurandhar, ensures a well-crafted plot with gruesome action sequences evident through glimpses in its trailer. An ensemble cast from Ranveer Singh to Arjun Rampal commits to deliver yet again in this Aditya Dhar-directed ferocious ride of a movie. It is promised to be a gory trip with a pinch of swag to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

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2.Super Yoddha -

Super Yoddha -
2

For entertainment lovers who would rather build the scenes through their imagination than watch visually available content, Pocket FM brings in an audio fantasy-drama with Super Yoddha. The plot follows Dhruv Shaurya, who tries to reclaim his once lost warrior status and uphold his clan’s honour with an opportunity his fiancée presents him. A work of fiction that seamlessly blends action and fantasy with a gripping hook.

3.Subedaar-

Subedaar-
3

Newly released exclusively on Amazon Prime, Subedar is an action-drama thriller starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film is focused on Anil Kapoor’s character’s life, who is a retired subedar and how an unsettling event forces him to summon the warrior within him to make things right. A movie ideal for viewers who enjoy gritty thrillers.

4.Brahmyodha: The Destroyer -

Brahmyodha: The Destroyer -
4

For listeners who crave mystery and fantasy, Pocket FM brings both the elements embedded in the thrilling tale of Brahmyodha: The Destroyer. The journey of becoming a Brahmayodha is next to impossible, but our lead Vidyut, with seven invincible warriors by his side and determination in his heart, is up for the challenge. This challenge-filled mystery is bound to keep listeners on their toes.

Also read: Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'

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5.Daldal-

Daldal-
5

For all the psychological-crime thriller fans, Amazon Prime Video is exclusively streaming the Bhumi Pednekar-led series Daldal. The series will keep you hooked on to each frame with the plot revolving around a serial killer on the loose with a unique modus operandi and an investigating officer hell-bound on catching the killer. This might just be the thrilling adventure you’ve been waiting for this festive week.

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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale
Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026
Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'
Deepak Tijori on Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama Film Festival
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IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
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