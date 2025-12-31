From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 31, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
1.Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have shocked quite a few people by revealing that they will be separating in 2025. The pair had frequently posted about their life together on social media, and thus, the announcement became extremely significant for the audience, especially the fans and followers.
2.Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The world-famous couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made public their separation in 2025, thus terminating one of the most-discussed love stories in the film industry. They're getting back together and marrying attracted a lot of media attention, and their divorce was therefore reported as a major event all over the globe.
3.Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly and her spouse, Peter Haag, a hotelier, terminated their marriage in the year 2025. Their parting attracted considerable interest considering their durable relationship and Jaitly’s involvement in movies and beauty contests.
4.Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam
Meera Vasudevan, the actress and Vipin Puthiyankam, the director, have ended their relationship after being together for a long time. Fans were shocked because the couple had kept their personal life mostly out of the public eye.
5.Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai
Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai, who were one of the most adored TV couples, took their audience aback with their divorce announcement in 2025. They were quite open about their relationships and milestones, which led to the news being very much talked about on various social networking sites.
6.Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, after being married for a long time, went public with their divorce in 2025. The announcement was a big surprise to the fans all over the globe, as the couple had been regarded as one of the most powerful unions in Hollywood for a long time.
7.Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey
The actress from television, Shubhangi Atre, along with her husband, Piyush Poorey, declared their choice to sever their relationship in the year 2025. Her announcement was met with mixed reactions from her fan base, as she was recognised for her performance in the most popular television series.