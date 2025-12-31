FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

In 2025, celebrity couples like Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban announced their divorces, making it a year full of surprising high-profile breakups.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 31, 2025, 02:31 PM IST

1.Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal
1

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have shocked quite a few people by revealing that they will be separating in 2025. The pair had frequently posted about their life together on social media, and thus, the announcement became extremely significant for the audience, especially the fans and followers.

2.Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
2

The world-famous couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made public their separation in 2025, thus terminating one of the most-discussed love stories in the film industry. They're getting back together and marrying attracted a lot of media attention, and their divorce was therefore reported as a major event all over the globe.

3.Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag
3

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly and her spouse, Peter Haag, a hotelier, terminated their marriage in the year 2025. Their parting attracted considerable interest considering their durable relationship and Jaitly’s involvement in movies and beauty contests.

4.Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam

Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam
4

Meera Vasudevan, the actress and Vipin Puthiyankam, the director, have ended their relationship after being together for a long time. Fans were shocked because the couple had kept their personal life mostly out of the public eye.

5.Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai
5

Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai, who were one of the most adored TV couples, took their audience aback with their divorce announcement in 2025. They were quite open about their relationships and milestones, which led to the news being very much talked about on various social networking sites.

6.Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
6

Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, after being married for a long time, went public with their divorce in 2025. The announcement was a big surprise to the fans all over the globe, as the couple had been regarded as one of the most powerful unions in Hollywood for a long time.

Also read: Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

7.Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey
7

The actress from television, Shubhangi Atre, along with her husband, Piyush Poorey, declared their choice to sever their relationship in the year 2025. Her announcement was met with mixed reactions from her fan base, as she was recognised for her performance in the most popular television series.

