From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles

Check out some of Satish Kaushik's iconic characters.
Veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 67. The news of his passing was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note on social media on Thursday morning.
Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik, writing in Hindi, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”
Here's a look at Satish Kaushik's most iconic roles:
1. Mr India
The calendar was a vital character of the film Mr India. Even with big names like Anil Kapoor and Sridevi sharing the screen space, Satish Kaushik's Calendar left a long-lasting impact on the audiences' hearts. (Photo: Screengrab from film)
2. Ram Lakhan
Ram Lakhan is a high-intensity drama film yet Satish Kaushik with his outstanding performance managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as Kashiram. (Photo: Screengrab from film)
3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
This film has received the status of being a cult classic. Satish Kaushik not only acted in his movie, he even penned dialogues for the same along with Sudhir Mishra, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (Photo: Screengrab from film)
4. Deewana Mastana
Satish Kaushik played Pappu Pager in Anil Kapoor and Govinda starrer Deewana Mastana. (Photo: Screengrab from film)
5. Tere Naam
As a director, Satish Kaushik delivered his massive hit with Salman Khan's movie Tere Naam. The film was loved and appreciated by all. (Photo: Screengrab from film)