From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles

Check out some of Satish Kaushik's iconic characters.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 09, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 67. The news of his passing was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note on social media on Thursday morning. 

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik, writing in Hindi, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”

Here's a look at Satish Kaushik's most iconic roles:

1. Mr India

Mr India
1/5

The calendar was a vital character of the film Mr India. Even with big names like Anil Kapoor and Sridevi sharing the screen space, Satish Kaushik's Calendar left a long-lasting impact on the audiences' hearts. (Photo: Screengrab from film)

2. Ram Lakhan

Ram Lakhan
2/5

Ram Lakhan is a high-intensity drama film yet Satish Kaushik with his outstanding performance managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as Kashiram. (Photo: Screengrab from film)

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
3/5

This film has received the status of being a cult classic. Satish Kaushik not only acted in his movie, he even penned dialogues for the same along with Sudhir Mishra, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (Photo: Screengrab from film)

4. Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana
4/5

Satish Kaushik played Pappu Pager in Anil Kapoor and Govinda starrer Deewana Mastana. (Photo: Screengrab from film)

5. Tere Naam

Tere Naam
5/5

As a director, Satish Kaushik delivered his massive hit with Salman Khan's movie Tere Naam. The film was loved and appreciated by all. (Photo: Screengrab from film)

