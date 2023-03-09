From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 67. The news of his passing was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note on social media on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik, writing in Hindi, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”

Here's a look at Satish Kaushik's most iconic roles: