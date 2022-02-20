From BTS, Stray Kids to TXT, check out these 10 world-famous bands

Bands including BTS, Stray Kids, SHINee, EXO, Seventeen, and Got7 have managed to grab a lot of attention.
BTS boys RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and Jin have been ruling the world with their performances. There is not even a single day when BTS boys don't make headlines, they never fail to impress ARMY with their songs and motivational messages. However, there are some other bands including Stray Kids, SHINee, Seventeen, and Got7 that are also popular when it comes to music.
Here's the list of the 10 most popular bands in the world:
1. BTS (Bangtan Boys)
BTS (Bangtan Boys) is a South Korean boy band that includes RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin. (Image credit: BTS/Instagram)
2. Stray Kids
South Korean boy band Stray Kids consist of eight members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. (Image credit: Stay Kids/Instagram)
3. TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, is a five-member South Korean boy band that consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beommgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. (Image credit: TXT/Instagram)
4. EXO
South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO consists of nine members including Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. (Image credit: EXO/Instagram)
5. Got7
South Korean band Got7 consists of 7 members including Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom. (Image credit: Got7/Instagram)
6. Jonas Brothers
American pop-rock band Jonas brothers consist of three members who are real brothers. Their names are Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. For the unversed, Nick Jonas is married to Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. (Image credit: Jonas Brothers/Instagram)
7. MONSTA X
MONSTA X is a six members group that consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Wonho left the group in 2019. (Image credit: MONSTA X/Instagram)
8. Seventeen
Seventeen, South Korean band, consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. (Image credit: Seventeen/Instagram)
9. SHINee
SHINee band has four members including Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. (Image credit: SHINee/Instagram)
10. NCT
NCT band consists of 23 members that are Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, WinWin, Jungwoo, Lucas, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, YangYang, Shotaro, Sungchan, Chenle, and Jisung.