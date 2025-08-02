Twitter
Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

With stories spanning generations, these seven Hindi films explore the emotional and psychological impact of Alzheimer’s disease. From rare early-onset cases to elderly decline, each film captures the fragility of memory and the strength of those who love through it.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

1.Saiyaara (2025)

Saiyaara (2025)
1

Saiyaara takes a rare cinematic turn by focusing on early-onset Alzheimer’s in a young woman, played by Aneet Padda. Her journey is both heartbreaking and thought-provoking, as love and art become her anchors amid fading memories. Ahaan Panday delivers a mature performance in this emotionally charged story.

2.Black (2005)

Black (2005)
2

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black stars Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher who succumbs to Alzheimer’s. The film delicately balances the mentor-student bond with the devastating unraveling of identity, bringing dignity and poignancy to the portrayal of the disease.

3.Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara (2005)

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara (2005)
3

Anupam Kher plays a retired professor slowly losing touch with reality, convinced he killed Mahatma Gandhi. The film is a subtle and touching depiction of dementia and the emotional strain it places on loved ones, especially a daughter trying to protect her father’s dignity.

4.U, Me Aur Hum (2008)

U, Me Aur Hum (2008)
4

Kajol portrays a young woman battling Alzheimer's, while Ajay Devgn plays her devoted husband. The film explores the emotional upheaval that memory loss causes in a marriage, from denial and helplessness to rediscovery of love and care through the toughest of times.

5.Mai (2013)

Mai (2013)
5

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle made her acting debut in Mai, a story of an aging mother suffering from dementia. As her condition worsens, the film paints a touching picture of abandonment, emotional strain, and familial responsibility in the face of mental decline.

6.Goldfish (2023)

Goldfish (2023)
6

Starring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval, Goldfish follows a daughter who returns home to care for her mother diagnosed with dementia. Set in London, the film beautifully captures themes of reconciliation, identity, and the delicate power of caregiving.

7.The Broken Table (2023)

The Broken Table (2023)
7

A deeply emotional short film, The Broken Table revolves around a couple navigating early-onset Alzheimer’s. It sensitively portrays the disintegration of shared memories and the strain on relationships, while also highlighting enduring love in the face of forgetting.

