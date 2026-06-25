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From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

India’s upcoming reality TV slate spans strategy, survival and celebrity competition, including Alliance, Lock Upp Season 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and more shows. Here’s a look at the details.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 25, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

1.Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp Season 2
1

The show returns with a new format and fresh celebrity contestants. The show, which features 14 celebrities in a prison-like setting, is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as 'jailers.' Over the course of six weeks, they will encounter challenging assignments, penalties, eliminations and emotional disclosures.

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2.Alliance

Alliance
2

Alliance, a new social-strategy reality series on Prime Video, is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. In a game based on strategy, deceit, and trust, the 16 contestants in the series must forge alliances, deal with betrayals and outwit one another. The format places a lot of emphasis on politics, shifting allegiances and mind games.

3.Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
3

The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is back with its 15th season. Filmed in Cape Town, the new season promises bigger, tougher and more dangerous stunts as celebrities push themselves to overcome fears and physical challenges.

4.The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors Season 2
4

Following a fantastic first season, The Traitors Season 2 is back, hosted by Karan Johar. In order to survive the game, participants in the psychological reality program must find hidden traitors among themselves. The show is centered around strategy and deception.

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5.India Ke Top 1 Percent

India Ke Top 1 Percent
5

India Ke Top 1 Percent is a knowledge-based reality competition that assesses awareness, intelligence, and problem-solving abilities. The show offers a novel alternative to celebrity-driven formats by focusing on recognising extraordinarily brilliant people through mental challenges and quizzes.

Also read: Kriti Sanon admits she was nervous for Cocktail 2: 'She is not like me at all’

6.Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20
6

Bigg Boss 20, which is hosted by Salman Khan, is anticipated to be a landmark season for one of the most well-liked reality shows in India. TV personalities, influencers, musicians and digital artists are anticipated to participate in the upcoming edition, which is presently in the casting phases.

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