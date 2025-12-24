From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 24, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
1.Munjiya (2024)
Munjiya, streaming on Jiohotstar, is based on Maharashtrian folklore and brings a fresh take on horror-comedy. The film balances fear and fun really well, using local culture and everyday situations to create humour. The creature is scary, but the situations around it make you laugh, which keeps the film light and engaging. At its core, the story follows a young man trapped by a childhood curse, where marriage becomes the key to escaping the spirit’s grip.
2.Bhediya (2022)
Bhediya places the werewolf story in a small Indian town in Arunachal Pradesh. Along with creature horror, the film adds social humour and a message about nature. Varun Dhawan’s character makes the transformation both funny and emotional. Strong visual effects and simple humour make Bhediya an enjoyable watch. The story unfolds as a man bitten by a wolf slowly discovers his powers while protecting the forest and its people. This film is available on JioHotstar
3.Death of a Unicorn (2024)
This film takes a dark and unusual approach to creature comedy. A strange accident involving a unicorn leads to chaos and unexpected humour. Available to stream on Prime Video, the film uses dry comedy and absurd situations to tell a strange but entertaining story. What begins as a simple road trip turns into a deadly mess when a mythical creature’s death attracts dangerous forces seeking its power.
4.Crying Wolf (2005)
While not a typical creature film, Crying Wolf plays with fear and rumours. Set in a boarding school, the film shows how lies can create panic and chaos. The humour is smart and self-aware, making it a cult favourite among teen thrillers. The story revolves around students who invent a serial killer as a joke, only to find the lie becoming dangerously real. You can find Crying Wolf on Prime Video.
5.Piranha 3DD (2012)
Piranha 3DD is loud, crazy, and completely over the top. The film doesn’t take itself seriously and uses extreme humour, gore, and absurd scenes for entertainment. It’s all about fun, chaos, and shock value. The plot follows a water park under attack by mutant piranhas that can survive both in water and on land. This film is available on Prime Video.
6.Anaconda (1997)
The original Anaconda (1997) follows a documentary crew trapped in the Amazon jungle while being hunted by a giant, deadly snake. Known for its intense survival moments and over-the-top characters, the film went on to become a cult favourite. Jennifer Lopez played a wildlife documentarian, while Jon Voight’s intense performance as the obsessive snake hunter stood out and became one of the film’s most talked-about elements. The film is available to stream on Prime Video and Netflix.