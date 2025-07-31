From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jul 31, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
1.Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh, who debuted in 2021, has steadily built her filmography, but it was the horror-comedy Munjya that truly won hearts. Her performance received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. Now, she's gearing up for her biggest project yet, Alpha, a sci-fi thriller helmed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Alia Bhatt, marking a major career leap.
2.Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda, who made her debut with the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry and appeared in Salaam Venky alongside Kajol, has finally had her breakthrough with the film Saiyaara. Her performance is winning hearts, with audiences loving her innocence, natural acting, and captivating screen presence.
3.Barkha Singh
Barkha Singh has been in the industry for years, starting with YouTube and web series like Girls on Top, Masaba Masaba, and Please Find Attached. She later featured in Maja Ma and The Sabarmati Report. Recently, she impressed in Lafangey as Ishita and in Criminal Justice 4 as lawyer Shivani Mathur. With back-to-back acclaimed roles, she’s finally getting her due. Critics and audiences are taking note of her incredible acting and her ability to immerse herself in characters.
4.Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, is finally getting the recognition she deserves. After standout appearances in Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz, and hit dance numbers, she now has multiple projects lined up. Her next big release is the much-anticipated Dhadak 2.
5.Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi, a talented actress who has been in the industry for years, is finally receiving the recognition she deserves. With powerful performances in films like Khufiya, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Baby John, she’s proving her versatility and winning hearts across both mainstream and OTT platforms.