From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

3 . Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh has been in the industry for years, starting with YouTube and web series like Girls on Top, Masaba Masaba, and Please Find Attached. She later featured in Maja Ma and The Sabarmati Report. Recently, she impressed in Lafangey as Ishita and in Criminal Justice 4 as lawyer Shivani Mathur. With back-to-back acclaimed roles, she’s finally getting her due. Critics and audiences are taking note of her incredible acting and her ability to immerse herself in characters.