ENTERTAINMENT

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

These five films highlight the intensity and range of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, making them essential watches before Crime 101. From action and psychological tension to grounded drama, they set the tone for the crime thriller the duo brings to the screen next.

DNA Web Desk | Feb 10, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

1.MCU Movies – Avengers Franchise

MCU Movies – Avengers Franchise
1

The Avengers films bring together Marvel’s biggest superheroes to fight world ending threats. Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo appear as Thor and Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, and their on-screen chemistry stands out across the franchise. It began in The Avengers (2012) with a fun, unexpected moment when Hulk punched Thor right after they completed a mission together. This playful rivalry continued in later films and carried into Thor: Ragnarok, where their bond evolved into a full-scale face-off, making their pairing one of the most entertaining in the MCU.

2.Extraction (2020)

Extraction (2020)
2

In Extraction, Chris Hemsworth shifts into raw action mode, playing a black market combat specialist sent on a dangerous rescue mission. Directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers, the film stands out for its intense action sequences and emotional core. Beyond the physicality, Hemsworth brings exhaustion, guilt and humanity to the role, making it a compelling watch ahead of his morally grey character in Crime 101.

3.Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island (2010)
3

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a psychological thriller set on a remote island that houses a mental asylum for criminal patients. When a patient mysteriously goes missing, two U.S Marshals are sent to investigate the case. Mark Ruffalo plays one of the Marshals, bringing calm control to a story filled with doubt, fear, and rising tension. As the investigation deepens, the film slowly turns darker, keeping audiences hooked till the end.

4.Dark Waters (2019)

Dark Waters (2019)
4

Dark Waters is based on a true story and follows a lawyer who uncovers dangerous environmental damage caused by a major chemical company. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film focuses on the long and difficult fight for justice against powerful systems. Mark Ruffalo’s performance is quiet and honest, showing the emotional and personal cost of standing up for what is right. The film stays grounded and serious, making it a gripping watch.

5.Rush (2013)

Rush (2013)
5

Directed by Ron Howard, Rush remains one of Chris Hemsworth’s most acclaimed performances. Based on the real-life rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, the film captures ambition, ego, and the cost of living life at full speed. Hemsworth plays Hunt with charm and recklessness, while also revealing the emotional vulnerability he carries. The film is a reminder of his ability to carry a character driven by risk and obsession.

Together, these five films set the stage for Crime 101, offering a strong lead-up into the world of crime, obsession, and moral complexity that Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are about to explore together on the big screen.

