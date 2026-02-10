From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

5 . Rush (2013)

5

Directed by Ron Howard, Rush remains one of Chris Hemsworth’s most acclaimed performances. Based on the real-life rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, the film captures ambition, ego, and the cost of living life at full speed. Hemsworth plays Hunt with charm and recklessness, while also revealing the emotional vulnerability he carries. The film is a reminder of his ability to carry a character driven by risk and obsession.

Together, these five films set the stage for Crime 101, offering a strong lead-up into the world of crime, obsession, and moral complexity that Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are about to explore together on the big screen.