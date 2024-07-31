Search icon
From Anniyan to Thangalaan: 6 times Chiyaan Vikram stunned fans with his physical transformation on screen

Ahead of Thangalaan's release, here are six looks of Chiyaan Vikram that make him a 'master of physical transformation'.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 31, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Tamil superstar Chiyaaan Vikram is hailed by his fans for his impressive acting chops and the dedication he puts for his roles. Ahead of his much-awaited release, Thangalaan, here are six looks of Vikram that made him a 'master of physical transformation'.

1. Vikram as Anniyan

Vikram as Anniyan
1/6

In the 2005 Shankar-directed blockbuster, Vikram played the role of a vigilante on the lines of Yamraj, Anniyan. 

2. Vikram as Lingesan in I

Vikram as Lingesan in I
2/6

In another Shankar's directorial, I (2015), Vikram beefed-up to play the role of aspiring bodybuilder Lingesan. 

3. Vikram as deformed man look in I

Vikram as deformed man look in I
3/6

After gaining weight to play a bodybuilder, Vikram shed kilos to become a deformed man with a hunchback. For this role, Vikram followed a strict diet, drastically cutting down on food intake to achieve the extremely skinny and scrawny look

4. Vikram in Cobra

Vikram in Cobra
4/6

In this psychological action thriller, Vikram was seen in dual roles, and throughout the film, he was seen in seven different looks in the film.

5. Vikram in Sethu

Vikram in Sethu
5/6

Here's Vikram who left his fans with a jaw-dropping transformation for the movie Sethu (1999). Salman Khan's Tere Naam was the Hindi remake of this film. 

6. Vikram in Thangalaan

Vikram in Thangalaan
6/6

Chiyaan Vikram has undergone a monumental transformation for Thangalaan where he plays the character of a fierce tribal leader. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan is a historical, fantasy-action film that is ready to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

