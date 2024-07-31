trendingPhotosDetail

From Anniyan to Thangalaan: 6 times Chiyaan Vikram stunned fans with his physical transformation on screen

Ahead of Thangalaan's release, here are six looks of Chiyaan Vikram that make him a 'master of physical transformation'.

Tamil superstar Chiyaaan Vikram is hailed by his fans for his impressive acting chops and the dedication he puts for his roles. Ahead of his much-awaited release, Thangalaan, here are six looks of Vikram that made him a 'master of physical transformation'.

1. Vikram as Anniyan

1/6 In the 2005 Shankar-directed blockbuster, Vikram played the role of a vigilante on the lines of Yamraj, Anniyan.

2. Vikram as Lingesan in I

2/6 In another Shankar's directorial, I (2015), Vikram beefed-up to play the role of aspiring bodybuilder Lingesan.

3. Vikram as deformed man look in I

3/6 After gaining weight to play a bodybuilder, Vikram shed kilos to become a deformed man with a hunchback. For this role, Vikram followed a strict diet, drastically cutting down on food intake to achieve the extremely skinny and scrawny look

4. Vikram in Cobra

4/6 In this psychological action thriller, Vikram was seen in dual roles, and throughout the film, he was seen in seven different looks in the film.

5. Vikram in Sethu

5/6 Here's Vikram who left his fans with a jaw-dropping transformation for the movie Sethu (1999). Salman Khan's Tere Naam was the Hindi remake of this film.