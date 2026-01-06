FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026

A new wave of talented young actors is slowly reshaping Bollywood. With impressive early performances and exciting upcoming projects, 2026 is expected to be a major breakout year for these fresh faces.

DNA Web Desk | Jan 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST

1.Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda
1

Aneet captured attention with her tender performance as the female lead in Saiyaara (2025), opposite Ahaan Panday, a romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri under the Yash Raj Films banner that earned praise from industry veterans. Looking ahead, she’s set to headline Shakti Shalini (2026), a horror-comedy from the Maddock Universe franchise where she plays the titular role. 

2.Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday
2

Ahaan’s official Bollywood launch came with Saiyaara (2025), where he played the romantic lead. The film’s audience response have made his performance one of the year’s most talked-about debuts since Hrithik Roshan's entry in 2000, with big names in the industry publicly praising his work. He headlines Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar's next which is an action movie and his fans can't wait to see what he has in store next.

3.Simar Bhatia

Simar Bhatia
3

Simar is an emerging name with buzz, particularly for roles that lean into roles with gravitas. In Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, she holds her own against heavyweights. Conversations place her among the fresh faces generating interest for 2026 projects across platforms, and trade bigwigs are certain she is one to look out for!

4.Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta
4

Pratibha earned acclaim in Laapataa Ladies (2023), a comedy-drama that was praised for its heart and performances, helping her stand out among new generation actors. Her career is gaining traction with a slate of upcoming roles: she has been cast in a Dharma Productions project where she stars alongside Konkona SenSharma, and she’s apparently branching into different genres and is even the top choice for several notable projects, including Naagzilla.

5.Sahher Bambba

Sahher Bambba
5

Sahher has built up a varied résumé. She worked in the historical series The Empire and the OTT adaptation Dil Bekaraar.  Her biggest role so far is in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, a Netflix series about life inside the Hindi film world, where she stars alongside Lakshya Lalwani and others. The series dropped in 2025 and gave her a central narrative arc that many feel could be a springboard to bigger film projects. 

Also read: Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol to reunite for Humraaz 2, producer drops major update: 'only if i get...'

6.Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina
6

After a debut that the Tinseltown couldn’t stop talking about, Vedang Raina has a major year lined up in 2026. With a simmering performance in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt, Vedang headlines Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Diljit Dosanjh. His chocolate boy looks are an instant draw, but beneath all the cutesy smile is a performer who is all-craft and holds the screen like a pro.

