From Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Bollywood divas who nailed that golden hour glow

There’s something special about golden hour that makes every photo shine. These five Bollywood stars know just how to use the soft sunlight to capture glowing, picture-perfect moments, whether it’s a beach shot or a rooftop pose, they always steal the spotlight.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 01, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

1.Alia Bhatt - The Power Player

Alia Bhatt - The Power Player
1

Alia commands attention in this striking rooftop shot, where the golden hour light perfectly complements her sleek black blazer and statement chain necklace. The warm sunset glow creates a beautiful contrast against the urban skyline, while her confident pose and wind-swept hair serve as paid actors. This image perfectly captures how natural lighting can elevate even the most minimalist styling into something truly captivating.

2.Shehnaaz Gill - The Seaside Stunner

Shehnaaz Gill - The Seaside Stunner
2

Shehnaaz captures the perfect beach moment with the golden hour sun creating a luminous outline around her profile as she gazes thoughtfully toward the ocean. The natural lighting highlights her flawless skin, while the seaside backdrop adds a romantic, dreamy quality to the composition. Her effortless beach hair and the way the sunlight dances on the water behind her create a picture-perfect moment that embodies the magic of golden hour photography.

3.Giorgia Andriani - The Natural Beauty

Giorgia Andriani - The Natural Beauty
3

Giorgia showcases the perfect example of soft, natural lighting in this intimate portrait where gentle sunbeams illuminate her features with a warm, golden glow. The way the light catches her hair and creates subtle shadows on her face demonstrates masterful use of natural illumination. Her serene expression and the tender way she poses with her hand near her face create an almost magazine-worthy shot that feels both professional and personal.

4.Malaika Arora - The Dreamy Goddess

Malaika Arora - The Dreamy Goddess
4

Malaika looks ethereal in this sun-drenched tropical shot, with the golden light filtering through her flowing hair like liquid honey. The soft, hazy quality of the lighting creates an almost dreamlike atmosphere, while the palm trees in the background add to the vacation vibes. Her natural, makeup-free look combined with the warm sunlight proves that sometimes the most beautiful moments are the most unguarded ones.

5.Tamannaah Bhatia - The Golden Hour Queen

Tamannaah Bhatia - The Golden Hour Queen
5

Tamannaah glows like a vision in this perfectly lit portrait where the warm, sunset rays enhance her radiant complexion and bring out the golden undertones in her hair. The soft, diffused light creates a beautiful halo effect around her face, while her elegant pose and sparkling jewellery add sophistication to the frame. This shot proves that the right lighting can make even the simplest styling look luxurious.

