From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it

Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...

Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability post LSG's Rs 8.6 crore auction bid

Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive bids in...

Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam, Indian-origin techie who helped Apple fight terrorism, features in Forbes 30 under 30 2026 due to...

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement date revealed; can Ishan Kishan pip Shubman Gill?

'Atmosphere not congenial': Why was there no discussion on Delhi pollution crisis in the Parliament?

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will fog affect India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad after Lucknow washout? Check today's weather forecast

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Smriti Irani, Aamir Khan: Biggest newsmakers who ruled entertainment headlines in 2025

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blossom Inners sets a benchmark in eco-friendly fabrics: Comfort with a conscience

Blossom Inners: Comfort with a conscience

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it

Major leak from King? Truth behind video showing SRK-Deepika's kiss

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

In 2025, Bollywood saw powerful reinventions as actors like Randeep Hooda, Vicky Kaushal, Gulshan Devaiah, Akshaye Khanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam delivered career-defining performances that impressed audiences and critics alike.

DNA Web Desk | Dec 19, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

1.1. Randeep Hooda in Jaat

1. Randeep Hooda in Jaat
1

Randeep Hooda stunned audiences yet again, but this time with a performance that felt like a complete rebirth. As the menacing Ranatunga in Jaat, he delivered a gritty, emotionally layered portrayal that reminded everyone of his unmatched commitment to authenticity and character immersion. Hooda’s reinvention came from the rawness, restraint, and profound intensity he brought to the role.

Advertisement

2.2. Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

2. Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
2

Vicky Kaushal stunned viewers with his grand transformation in the epic historical drama Chhaava. Bringing warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life, Kaushal’s layered performance combined physicality with emotional gravitas. It was a role that not only expanded his range but also solidified his presence as a bankable performer with remarkable versatility.

3.3. Gulshan Devaiah in Kantara: Chapter 1

3. Gulshan Devaiah in Kantara: Chapter 1
3

Gulshan Devaiah's performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 as the slipshod ruler, Kulashekara, has been widely acclaimed as 'unparalleled,' showcasing a masterful blend of humour, vulnerability, and regal bearing, even in inebriation, adding depth to the prequel's world and marking a significant career highlight for the versatile actor, noted for his nuanced portrayal of a complex character rooted in pre-colonial Karnataka's lore marking one of the most exciting reinventions of the year.

4.4. Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar

4. Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar
4

Akshaye Khanna returned in a fierce new avatar with Dhurandhar as the ruthless gangster Rahman Dacait, delivering a powerful and magnetic performance. With a character that demanded both menace and melancholy, Akshaye reinvented himself by embracing a dark, intense energy rarely seen in his earlier work.

TRENDING NOW

5.5. Pankaj Tripathi in Metro In Dino

5. Pankaj Tripathi in Metro In Dino
5

Pankaj Tripathi surprised everyone by stepping into a role with a refreshing emotional texture in Metro In Dino. His nuanced performance offered a heartfelt exploration of modern human relationships, revealing a tender, contemplative side to the actor and reaffirming his ability to transform with each role.

6.6. Abhishek Bachchan in Kaalidhar Laapata and Be Happy

6. Abhishek Bachchan in Kaalidhar Laapata and Be Happy
6

With Kaalidhar Laapata and Be Happy, Abhishek Bachchan delivered a major career turnaround. Showcasing two drastically different characters one intense and layered, the other warm and uplifting he proved the depth of his craft and reintroduced himself as a performer capable of remarkable range.

7.7. Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime 3

7. Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime 3
7

Huma Qureshi delivered one of her most gripping performances as the chillingly realistic human trafficker, Badi Didi, a complex villain in Delhi Crime 3. Stepping into a high-stakes, emotionally charged narrative, she portrayed strength, vulnerability and grit with masterful balance, earning praise for her nuanced portrayal as a cruel yet compelling leader, far from a typical 'filmy villain'.

Also read: Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

8.8. Yami Gautam in Haq

8. Yami Gautam in Haq
8

Yami Gautam continued her streak of strong roles, but Haq marked a new high. Playing a character navigating layers of moral conflict and emotional turmoil, Yami showcased maturity and depth like never before. Her performance was hailed as one of her most transformative, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse performer.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blossom Inners sets a benchmark in eco-friendly fabrics: Comfort with a conscience
Blossom Inners: Comfort with a conscience
Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it
Major leak from King? Truth behind video showing SRK-Deepika's kiss
Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...
Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...
Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability post LSG's Rs 8.6 crore auction bid
Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability
Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive bids in...
Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement