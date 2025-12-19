From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 19, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
1.1. Randeep Hooda in Jaat
Randeep Hooda stunned audiences yet again, but this time with a performance that felt like a complete rebirth. As the menacing Ranatunga in Jaat, he delivered a gritty, emotionally layered portrayal that reminded everyone of his unmatched commitment to authenticity and character immersion. Hooda’s reinvention came from the rawness, restraint, and profound intensity he brought to the role.
2.2. Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal stunned viewers with his grand transformation in the epic historical drama Chhaava. Bringing warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life, Kaushal’s layered performance combined physicality with emotional gravitas. It was a role that not only expanded his range but also solidified his presence as a bankable performer with remarkable versatility.
3.3. Gulshan Devaiah in Kantara: Chapter 1
Gulshan Devaiah's performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 as the slipshod ruler, Kulashekara, has been widely acclaimed as 'unparalleled,' showcasing a masterful blend of humour, vulnerability, and regal bearing, even in inebriation, adding depth to the prequel's world and marking a significant career highlight for the versatile actor, noted for his nuanced portrayal of a complex character rooted in pre-colonial Karnataka's lore marking one of the most exciting reinventions of the year.
4.4. Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar
Akshaye Khanna returned in a fierce new avatar with Dhurandhar as the ruthless gangster Rahman Dacait, delivering a powerful and magnetic performance. With a character that demanded both menace and melancholy, Akshaye reinvented himself by embracing a dark, intense energy rarely seen in his earlier work.
5.5. Pankaj Tripathi in Metro In Dino
Pankaj Tripathi surprised everyone by stepping into a role with a refreshing emotional texture in Metro In Dino. His nuanced performance offered a heartfelt exploration of modern human relationships, revealing a tender, contemplative side to the actor and reaffirming his ability to transform with each role.
6.6. Abhishek Bachchan in Kaalidhar Laapata and Be Happy
With Kaalidhar Laapata and Be Happy, Abhishek Bachchan delivered a major career turnaround. Showcasing two drastically different characters one intense and layered, the other warm and uplifting he proved the depth of his craft and reintroduced himself as a performer capable of remarkable range.
7.7. Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime 3
Huma Qureshi delivered one of her most gripping performances as the chillingly realistic human trafficker, Badi Didi, a complex villain in Delhi Crime 3. Stepping into a high-stakes, emotionally charged narrative, she portrayed strength, vulnerability and grit with masterful balance, earning praise for her nuanced portrayal as a cruel yet compelling leader, far from a typical 'filmy villain'.
8.8. Yami Gautam in Haq
Yami Gautam continued her streak of strong roles, but Haq marked a new high. Playing a character navigating layers of moral conflict and emotional turmoil, Yami showcased maturity and depth like never before. Her performance was hailed as one of her most transformative, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse performer.