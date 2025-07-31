From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
Monica Singh | Jul 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
1.Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn reportedly made over Rs 125 crores for his OTT debut in the devotional thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, charging around Rs 18 crores per episode.
2.Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for Paatal Lok, reportedly earns Rs 20 crores per OTT project, making him the second-highest-paid actor in the space.
3.Saif Ali Khan
Saif, known for hit series like Sacred Games and Tandav, reportedly charges around Rs 15 crores per project. His portrayal of Sartaj Singh played a key role in reviving his career.
4.Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, known for his standout roles in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice, reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per project.
5.Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena, who made her digital debut with projects like Jaane Jaan on Netflix, reportedly charges between Rs 10-12 crores per project.
6.Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee gained national recognition for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man series. He reportedly charges Rs 10 crores per OTT project.
7.Radhika Apte
Radhika, known for her versatile roles in series like Ghoul and Sacred Games, reportedly charges Rs 4 crores per project.
8.Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha played the main antagonist in The Family Man 2, delivering a bold performance. She reportedly charged between Rs 3-4 crores for the series.