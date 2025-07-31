Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'

Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' act in 'mass' film

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....'

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Here’s a look at eight of the highest-paid actors on Indian OTT platforms.

Monica Singh | Jul 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

1.Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
1

Ajay Devgn reportedly made over Rs 125 crores for his OTT debut in the devotional thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, charging around Rs 18 crores per episode.

Advertisement

2.Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat
2

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for Paatal Lok, reportedly earns Rs 20 crores per OTT project, making him the second-highest-paid actor in the space.

3.Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
3

Saif, known for hit series like Sacred Games and Tandav, reportedly charges around Rs 15 crores per project. His portrayal of Sartaj Singh played a key role in reviving his career.

4.Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi
4

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his standout roles in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice, reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per project.

TRENDING NOW

5.Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5

Kareena, who made her digital debut with projects like Jaane Jaan on Netflix, reportedly charges between Rs 10-12 crores per project.

6.Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee
6

Manoj Bajpayee gained national recognition for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man series. He reportedly charges Rs 10 crores per OTT project.

7.Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte
7

Radhika, known for her versatile roles in series like Ghoul and Sacred Games, reportedly charges Rs 4 crores per project.

8.Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
8

Samantha played the main antagonist in The Family Man 2, delivering a bold performance. She reportedly charged between Rs 3-4 crores for the series.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani as THIS Adani company to divest 50 percent stake in…, to partner with...
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani as THIS Adani company to divest 50 percent
Ratan Tata's Tata Motors takes BIG step, set to acquire THIS company in Rs 382400000000 deal
Ratan Tata's Tata Motors takes BIG step, set to acquire THIS company...
BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose 20-25% tariffs, says 'But now...'
BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose...
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
'Tumhaare lips bade...': Jennifer Mistry reveals shocking remark by TMKOC producer Asit Modi, opens up about about sexual harassment
'Tumhaare lips bade...': Jennifer Mistry reveals shocking remark by Asit Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE