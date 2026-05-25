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From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

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From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

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From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

Designer Manish Malhotra has shaped iconic Bollywood looks for stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others, creating timeless on-screen fashion trends across generations.

Anshika Pandey | May 25, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

1.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:
1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked dreamy in Mohabbatein, where her soft chiffon outfits and pastel tones became a symbol of early 2000s romance and elegance. Her styling perfectly captured innocence and timeless beauty, making her look unforgettable on screen.

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2.Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt:
2

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt brought back the charm of classic Bollywood with vibrant chiffon sarees that became a popular festive and wedding fashion trend. Her looks beautifully blended nostalgia with a modern, youthful touch.

3.Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone:
3

Deepika Padukone has often worn Manish Malhotra’s rich sarees and couture looks that blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern elegance. Her collaborations consistently create regal and striking on-screen fashion moments.

4.Wamiqa Gabbi:

Wamiqa Gabbi:
4

Wamiqa Gabbi represents the new generation, blending modern styling with Bollywood glamour in her collaboration with Manish Malhotra. Her looks reflect a fresh, experimental approach while still staying rooted in traditional elegance.

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5.Sushmita Sen:

Sushmita Sen:
5

Sushmita Sen is known for carrying Manish Malhotra’s bold and glamorous creations with confidence and a strong screen presence. Her fashion moments often highlight power, grace and high-fashion drama.

Also read: Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post: ‘Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson’

6.Rani Mukerji:

Rani Mukerji:
6

Rani Mukerji has long worn Manish Malhotra’s elegant and emotional designs in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, adding warmth and depth to her characters. Her styling often enhances the emotional tone of her roles.

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