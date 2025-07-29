Before Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, these newcomers set to shake up Bollywood

Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
1.Ahaan Panday
The young actor’s debut in Saiyaara has created a buzz. With his natural screen presence and confident performance, Ahaan is already being called one of the most promising new-age stars of 2025.
2.Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda’s powerful and graceful performance in Saiyaara impressed critics and audiences alike. Her subtle emotional depth makes her debut one to remember.
3.Khushi Kapoor
With Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor has shown she has the heart and charisma to carry big roles. Her candid off-screen personality adds to her growing fan base. She has also impressed everyone with her acting in The Archies and Nadaaniya.
4.Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor debuted with honesty and maturity in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. With Vrushabha up next, her journey is only getting more exciting. She is also winning hearts with her presence and good looks.
5.Junaid Khan
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid made a mark in Maharaj with his powerful and expressive debut. His intense screen presence hints at a strong future in cinema. He has also appeared in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor.
6.Rasha Thadani
In Azaad, Rasha showcased intensity and warmth. Her energy stayed with audiences long after the film ended, making her a newcomer to watch closely.
7.Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan brought fresh Gen Z appeal in The Archies. Now she is all set to take her place with ‘King’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is expected to be a grand theatrical release by the end of 2026.