ENTERTAINMENT

Before Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, these newcomers set to shake up Bollywood

From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, these 7 new Bollywood debutants are making waves with their raw talent, screen presence, and honest performances. Here's a look at the new generation of stars who’ve caught everyone’s eye.

Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 01:45 PM IST

1.Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday
1

The young actor’s debut in Saiyaara has created a buzz. With his natural screen presence and confident performance, Ahaan is already being called one of the most promising new-age stars of 2025.

 

2.Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda
2

Aneet Padda’s powerful and graceful performance in Saiyaara impressed critics and audiences alike. Her subtle emotional depth makes her debut one to remember.

 

3.Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
3

With Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor has shown she has the heart and charisma to carry big roles. Her candid off-screen personality adds to her growing fan base. She has also impressed everyone with her acting in The Archies and Nadaaniya.

 

4.Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor
4

Shanaya Kapoor debuted with honesty and maturity in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. With Vrushabha up next, her journey is only getting more exciting. She is also winning hearts with her presence and good looks.

 

5.Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan
5

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid made a mark in Maharaj with his powerful and expressive debut. His intense screen presence hints at a strong future in cinema. He has also appeared in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor.

 

6.Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani
6

In Azaad, Rasha showcased intensity and warmth. Her energy stayed with audiences long after the film ended, making her a newcomer to watch closely.

 

7.Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
7

Suhana Khan brought fresh Gen Z appeal in The Archies. Now she is all set to take her place with ‘King’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is expected to be a grand theatrical release by the end of 2026.

 

