From 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' to 'Spirit:' Here are the upcoming movies of 'Bahubali' star Prabhas

From 2015, Prabhas has become a Pan-India star, thanks to the hugely successful ‘Bahubali’ series. Currently, the Telugu actor is one of the highest-paid celebrities and after investing more than three years in ‘Bahubali,’ the actor enjoys a loyal fan base. During his last movie ‘Saaho’ trailer launch, Prabhas emphasised the fact that he will take up multiple projects, and will avoid investing too much time in a single project. So, here we are to give you a glimpse of Prabhas upcoming films.