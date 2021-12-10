From 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' to 'Spirit:' Here are the upcoming movies of 'Bahubali' star Prabhas

Pan-India star Prabhas is on a roll with back-to-back projects and we will give you a glimpse of his upcoming films.
From 2015, Prabhas has become a Pan-India star, thanks to the hugely successful ‘Bahubali’ series. Currently, the Telugu actor is one of the highest-paid celebrities and after investing more than three years in ‘Bahubali,’ the actor enjoys a loyal fan base. During his last movie ‘Saaho’ trailer launch, Prabhas emphasised the fact that he will take up multiple projects, and will avoid investing too much time in a single project. So, here we are to give you a glimpse of Prabhas upcoming films.
1. 'Radhe Shyam'
‘Radhe Shyam’ is an upcoming period sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in the primary roles. The songs and character glimpse are already out and it has been received well among the masses. In the movie, the ‘Rebel’ actor plays a mysterious palmist Vikramaditya, and his poker face look has intrigued people to know more. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will release on January 14, 2022. (Image source: T-Series Twitter)
2. 'Adipurush'
The next movie in the lot is Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush.’ The film is an adaptation of the epic ‘Ramayana’ and it stars Prabhas as Rama, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janki, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Like ‘Radhe Shyam,’ the film has completed its production, and it is aimed to be released in cinemas on August 10, 2022. (Image source: Om Raut Twitter)
3. 'Salaar'
Before 'Adipurush,' 'Salaar' is another treat from Prabhas to his fans for 2022. The upcoming action-thriller stars Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Bapu along with Prabhas, and it is helmed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel. (Image source: Prashanth Neel Twitter)
4. 'Project K'
'Project K' is a sci-fi film directed on a mounted scale by ‘Mahanti’ (2018) director Ashwin Nag. In this flick, Prabhas is accompanied by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the movie will hit cinemas in 2023. (Image source: Deepika Padukone Instagram)
5. 'Spirit'
Here’s a film that has created enough noise with just a teaser poster. Spirit will be the 25th film of Prabhas and ‘Arjun Reddy,’ ‘Kabir Singh,’ and ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct the actor. 'Spirit' will release in cinemas in 2023. (Image source: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Twitter and Instagram)