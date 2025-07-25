From 20th Century Girl to Be With You: 5 K-romantic films you must stream now

4 . ‘The Classic’

'The Classic,' which stars Son Ye-jin in two roles and Cho Seung-woo and Zo In-sung in the lead roles, is a must-see if you're searching for a film that combines love and nostalgia. Released in 2003, the story revolves around two love triangles, one set in the past and the other in the present. The plot of 'The Classic' centres on 'Shy Ji-hae's friend asks Ji-hae to write emails to the boy she loves in her name,' according to IMDb. Ji-hae learns of her mother's romance, which is strikingly similar to her own situation, as the boy falls in love with her letters. It's a must-watch because of the chemistry between the characters, particularly the leads. 'The Classic' is available on Netflix.