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Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From courtroom dramas to romantic comedies and crime thrillers, this week’s OTT releases offer a mix of entertainment across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5.

Anshika Pandey | May 22, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha Edition

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha Edition
1

The extended 'Raw and Undekha' version of the Ranveer Singh starrer is now streaming on JioHotstar. It includes deleted action scenes, uncensored dialogues, and additional backstories of key characters. The spy thriller follows a covert agent navigating dangerous missions and conspiracies.

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2.Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
2

The family entertainer is now streaming on Netflix. The story follows Gabby and her grandmother on a road trip to San Francisco after her treasured dollhouse goes missing, leading to an unexpected adventure.

3.Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu
3

The Malayalam romantic-comedy starring Sharaf U Dheen is streaming on SonyLIV. The film follows an aspiring chef struggling to find a bride because of local superstitions linked to his ancestral home in Kerala.

4.Ladies First

Ladies First
4

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the comedy is streaming on Netflix. It follows a wealthy and arrogant man who wakes up in a parallel world where women dominate society, leading to humorous and thought-provoking situations.

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5.Warrant

Warrant
5

Directed by Vignesh, the Tamil crime thriller is available on ZEE5. The film explores the journey of a police officer dealing with corruption, political pressure, and moral dilemmas within the system.

6.System

System
6

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, the courtroom drama is available on Amazon Prime Video. The series revolves around two women fighting corruption and taking on powerful institutions through intense legal battles.

Also read: Trishala Dutt opens up about why Sanjay Dutt couldn’t stay in US during Richa Sharma’s cancer battle: 'No one to lean on'

7.Fifties Professionals

Fifties Professionals
7

Streaming on Viki, the K-drama stars Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae. It follows three exiled professionals who reunite after 10 years to uncover the truth behind their mysterious displacement.

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